Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham Movie Review: This Nivin Pauly Starrer Is Not A One Man Show!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Nivin Pauly, Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Jaffar Idukki Director: Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

Every time we see Nivin Pauly, our hearts flutter with joy. We were definitely missing the actor on the screens for the past two years owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown, which eventually halted many of his highly anticipated films. Well now, if you are already done watching his Premam for the zillionth time, let us introduce you to his latest release Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham which has become the talk of the town for all obvious reasons.

Directed by Android Kunjappan director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the film released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (November 12). Apart from Nivin, the film features Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Jaffar Idukki in important roles.

Did Nivin's film live up to the expectations of the audiences and fans? Read on to find out.

What's Wow?

Performances of each actor

Comical sequences and one-liners

Crisp narration

What's Ouch

A few characters lacking depth

Plot (SPOILER ALERT)

As the title suggests, the film revolves around three factors 'Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham' i.e., Wealth, Women And War.

The film follows a junior artist Pavithran and his wife Haripriya, a former television actress, who are on the path to reconciliation, thanks to their common friend who reminds them time and again that the reasons behind their disagreements lack a 'graph' and are not 'strong, catchy or gripping' enough for them to part ways.

Well, Pavithran decides to sort out differences with his wife, however by deceiving her with a pair of gold plated earrings. Things take a turn for the worse when her brother seeks financial help and convinces her to mortgage her earrings. Upon learning this, an anxious Pavithran plans a sudden 3-day trip to Munnar, where he manages to hide the accessory in a hotel. The planned episode turns upside down when he is unable to find the earrings he had concealed just hours ago. On the flip side, his adamant wife suspects every other staff member of the hotel citing reasons for the same.

Who would have stolen the earrings? Will Haripriya ever know the reality behind the pair of earrings which Pavithran had gifted her? Well, to get all the answers you will have to watch Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham on Disney+ Hotstar right away.

Story and Direction

The film's amusing opening credits is proof that the film is made with utter dedication, love and research. With every sequence, director Ratheesh has tried his best to keep the audience hooked. The 2-hour film doesn't make one feel weary, and it is all thanks to the sequences that are high on humour and one-liners. What has garnered more attention among all these is the very fact that Nivin, the leading man is not the focus point of the entire film. Notably, the director has also given enough (and equal) space to each actor to explore.

However, at some point in time, the characters portrayed by Sudheesh and Vincy Aloshious seemed confused and even lacked depth.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham To Release On December 2; Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor Pen Heartfelt Notes!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham First Review Out: The Mohanlal Starrer Gets Excellent Response!

Performances

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly has kept his performance balanced. Though his, Grace and Vinay's characters are equally important in the film, the actor doesn't overshadow them in any way. His role as Pavithran seems very typical and relatable. His understanding of his character's minute detailing has perfectly appeared on the screen.

Grace Antony

If Grace didn't disappoint you in Kumbalangi Nights, you will totally love her in Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham. Her effortless and nuanced performance is the highlight of the film. She has indeed gone out of her way to establishing the character and that too in complete perfection.

Technical Aspects

Editor Manoj Kannoth deserves huge applause for his smart editing that has made the film short, crisp and conveyable at the same time. The film has 'drama' written all over it and therefore it is not an easy task for a music composer to make the score gel perfectly with the expressions of the actors or a situation. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair truly need a special mention for making it possible. As the story demands so, DOP Vinod Illampally has tried to keep every capture basic yet striking, which again has added depth to the film.

Verdict

Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham is not a one man show. Nivin, Grace and Vinay stand out and shine bright with their effortless acting chops. The film high on homour is a perfect entertainer with a lot of drama and fun.