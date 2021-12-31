Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan Movie Review: This Dileep-Nadirshah Film Is For The Family Audience

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Dileep, Urvashi, Naslen, Harisree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Kottayam Nazeer Director: Nadirshah

Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, the family entertainer that features Dileep in the titular role, has finally premiered on Disney + Hotstar. The project marks the first professional collaboration of Dileep and his best friend, director Nadirshah. Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan also marks the Janapriya Nayakan's comeback to movie screens a gap of after 2 years.

Did this Dileep-Nadirsha movie live up to expectations? Read Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan movie review here to know...

What's Yay:

Situational humour

Performances

What's Nay:

Old-school storytelling

Plot

Keshavan aka Keshu (Dileep) is a 60-plus man who runs a driving school and is in a financial mess. He leads a simple life with his wife Ratham (Urvashi), kids, and aged mother (Valsala Menon). Keshu's sisters and their husbands trouble him for their share in their property. Before taking a decision on the partition, Keshu decides to visit Rameshwaram with his entire family to immerse the ashes of his late father. However, he receives a piece of good news that could change his fortune during the trip.

Script & Direction

Director Nadrishah has presented a simple family entertainer with an ample dose of humour, with this Dileep starrer. Sajeev Pazhoor, the National award-winning writer has attempted the comedy genre for the first time with Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, which emerges as a fun watch for most of its parts. However, the writer-director duo has stuck to the old-school way of storytelling, that might not appeal to the audiences who have upgraded themselves.

Nadirshah takes a totally different turn with Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan and has made a film that majorly relies on situational humour. The dialogues in the movie are crisp and effective, and there are quite a lot of one-liners that make us chuckle. But, Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan struggles to take things forward towards the second half with a string of half-baked scenes, which doesn't land well. However, this Dileep starrer will impress the family audiences, who prefer a simple entertainer to watch this New Year.

Performances

Dileep has played the titular character Keshu effectively, and once again proves his expertise in handling both the humour and makeovers. However, the actor tends to get overboard with the mannerisms of a 60-plus man at parts. Urvashi, who plays Rathnam is the show stealer of Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan. The veteran actress has outshined all her co-starts with her amazing coming timing and one-liners.

The rest of the star cast, including Naslen K Gafoor, Harisree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Kottayam Nazeer, Valsala Menon, Jaffer Idukki, Seema G Nair, Swasika, Priyanka, and others are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Cinematographer Anil Nair's colourful frames and Sajan's editing makes Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan an almost smooth watch. The music score composed by Nadirshah is suitable for the mood of this Dileep starrer.

Verdict

Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan is the complete entertainer that possesses a charm that appeals to family audiences. The humour and performances make this Dileep starrer a pretty enjoyable watch, despite its flaws.