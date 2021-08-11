Kuruthi Review: This Prithviraj Starrer Is A Masterpiece That Talks Loud And Clear About Communal Divide

Star
Cast:
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Roshan
Mathew,
Murali
Gopy,
Shine
Tom
Chacko,
Srindaa,
Manikandan
R
Achari,
Mamukkoya,
Navas
Vallikunnu
Director:
Manu
Warrier
Manu
Warrier's
socio-political
drama
Kuruthi
has
released
today
(August
11)
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
Produced
by
Supriya
Menon
under
the
production
banner
Prithviraj
Productions,
the
film
features
an
ensemble
cast
including
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Roshan
Mathew,
Murali
Gopy,
Shine
Tom
Chacko,
Srindaa,
Mamukkoya
and
Manikandan
R
Achari.
Though
the
film
was
initially
planned
to
release
in
theatres
on
May
13,
the
makers
had
to
postpone
it
due
to
the
pandemic.
Did
the
Prithviraj-Roshan
Mathew-starrer
impress
the
audiences
and
critics
who
were
eagerly
waiting
for
the
film?
Let's
find
out!
What's
Wow?
Crisp
Storyline,
Perfect
Casting,
Intense
Performances,
Bold
Subject
With
A
Rational
Message
What's
Ouch?
Absolutely
Nothing!