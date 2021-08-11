Kuruthi Review: This Prithviraj Starrer Is A Masterpiece That Talks Loud And Clear About Communal Divide

Rating: 4.0 /5

Star Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Manikandan R Achari, Mamukkoya, Navas Vallikunnu

Director: Manu Warrier

Manu Warrier's socio-political drama Kuruthi has released today (August 11) on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Supriya Menon under the production banner Prithviraj Productions, the film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Mamukkoya and Manikandan R Achari. Though the film was initially planned to release in theatres on May 13, the makers had to postpone it due to the pandemic.

Did the Prithviraj-Roshan Mathew-starrer impress the audiences and critics who were eagerly waiting for the film? Let's find out!

What's Wow? Crisp Storyline, Perfect Casting, Intense Performances, Bold Subject With A Rational Message

What's Ouch? Absolutely Nothing!

(Review Updating)