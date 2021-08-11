    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kuruthi Review: This Prithviraj Starrer Is A Masterpiece That Talks Loud And Clear About Communal Divide

      By
      |
      Rating:
      4.0/5

      Star Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Manikandan R Achari, Mamukkoya, Navas Vallikunnu
      Director: Manu Warrier

      Kuruthi

      Manu Warrier's socio-political drama Kuruthi has released today (August 11) on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Supriya Menon under the production banner Prithviraj Productions, the film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Mamukkoya and Manikandan R Achari. Though the film was initially planned to release in theatres on May 13, the makers had to postpone it due to the pandemic.

      Did the Prithviraj-Roshan Mathew-starrer impress the audiences and critics who were eagerly waiting for the film? Let's find out!

      What's Wow? Crisp Storyline, Perfect Casting, Intense Performances, Bold Subject With A Rational Message
      What's Ouch? Absolutely Nothing!

      (Review Updating)

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X