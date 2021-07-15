Malik Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil & Mahesh Narayanan Set The Bar High With This One Of A Kind Film!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Malik, the highly anticipated gangster drama that features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The project marks the National award-winner's reunion with Mahesh Narayanan, the renowned director-editor. Malik is bankrolled by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

Did the Fahadh Faasil starrer impress the viewers? Read Malik movie review here to know...

Pros

Performances by Fahadh Faasil and the rest of the cast

Excellent writing and making by Mahesh Narayanan

Technical aspects

Cons

Occasional slow pace

Plot

Sulaiman Malik aka Ali Ikka (Fahadh Faasil) is the most respected leader of the Ramadapalli locality. He decides to go for Hajj thus putting an end to all the illegal activities, but the police arrest him at the airport for a crime he has done years ago. With the cops planning to kill him within the prison walls, his wife Roselin (Nimisha Sajayan) struggles to get him out of prison, and most importantly, keep him alive. Sulaiman Malik's journey from a commoner to the undisputed leader of Ramada Palli forms the plot of Malik.

Performances

Fahadh Faasil once again re-invents himself with the character Sulaiman Malik. The National award winner portrays the various stages of Malik's life with absolute ease and conviction. Ali Ikka is more of a flawed hero, and Fahadh Faasil's intense yet highly balanced performance (especially in the elderly portions) makes him humane, vulnerable, and yet majestic.

Nimisha Sajayan proves that she is one of the finest talents we have, with the exceptional portrayal of Roslin. The actress simply outshines the rest of the star cast with her brilliance in the dialogue delivery (her dialect is on point). But Nimisha's portrayal does get monotonous in the elderly portions.

The rest of the star cast, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Joju George, Indrans, Salim Kumar, Jalaja, Dinesh Prabhakar, Parvathy Krishna, Divya Prabha, Sanal Aman, and others have played their parts to near perfection.

Verdict

Malik is a one-of-a-kind film that stands out with its exceptional making, terrific performances, and technical brilliance. Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan have definitely set the bar high for future gangster films, with this well-crafted gangster drama.