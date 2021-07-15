    For Quick Alerts
      Malik Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil & Mahesh Narayanan Strike Gold Again With This One Of A Kind Film!

      3.5/5
      Star Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan
      Director: Mahesh Narayanan

      Malik, the highly anticipated period drama that features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The project marks the National award-winner's reunion with Mahesh Narayanan, the renowned director-editor. Malik is bankrolled by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

      Did the Fahadh Faasil starrer impress the viewers? Read Malik movie review here to know...

      Pros

      Performances by Fahadh Faasil and the rest of the cast

      Effective storytelling

      Excellent technical aspects

      Cons

      Slow-paced narrative

      Plot

      Sulaiman Malik (Fahadh Faasil) is the most influential figure of Ramada Palli locality. He decides to go on Hajj upon the insistence of his wife Roslin (Nimisha Sajayan). But things take a different turn when Malik gets arrested and a young man is appointed as his assassin. The movie depicts Sulaiman Malik's journey from a common man to the revolutionary leader of his people.

      Performances

      Fahadh Faasil once again re-invents onscreen with the brilliant performance as Sulaiman Malik. The National award-winner's portrayal of the character, especially the elderly version, is not something that we have seen from him before.

      Nimisha Sajayan proves that she is one of the finest talents we have, with the exceptional portrayal of Roslin. The actress simply outshines the rest of the star cast with her brilliance in the dialogue delivery (her dialect is on point).

      Verdict

      Malik is a unique cinematic experience that follows the journey of a leader and his land. The exceptional performances and brilliant making makes this Mahesh Narayanan project a one of its kind film.

      X