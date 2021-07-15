Malik Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil & Mahesh Narayanan Strike Gold Again With This One Of A Kind Film!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Malik, the highly anticipated period drama that features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The project marks the National award-winner's reunion with Mahesh Narayanan, the renowned director-editor. Malik is bankrolled by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

Did the Fahadh Faasil starrer impress the viewers? Read Malik movie review here to know...

Pros

Performances by Fahadh Faasil and the rest of the cast

Effective storytelling

Excellent technical aspects

Cons

Slow-paced narrative

Malik Twitter Review: Did The Fahadh Faasil-Mahesh Narayanan Project Impress Audience?

Plot

Sulaiman Malik (Fahadh Faasil) is the most influential figure of Ramada Palli locality. He decides to go on Hajj upon the insistence of his wife Roslin (Nimisha Sajayan). But things take a different turn when Malik gets arrested and a young man is appointed as his assassin. The movie depicts Sulaiman Malik's journey from a common man to the revolutionary leader of his people.

Performances

Fahadh Faasil once again re-invents onscreen with the brilliant performance as Sulaiman Malik. The National award-winner's portrayal of the character, especially the elderly version, is not something that we have seen from him before.

Nimisha Sajayan proves that she is one of the finest talents we have, with the exceptional portrayal of Roslin. The actress simply outshines the rest of the star cast with her brilliance in the dialogue delivery (her dialect is on point).

Verdict

Malik is a unique cinematic experience that follows the journey of a leader and his land. The exceptional performances and brilliant making makes this Mahesh Narayanan project a one of its kind film.