Marakkar Movie Review: Mohanlal's Epic Drama Is Visually Enthralling, But Deserved More!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Mohanlal, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Prabhu, Manju Warrier Director: Priyadarshan

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal-starring epic drama has finally hit the theatres after multiple delays. The Priyadarshan directorial revolves around the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV, who was the Naval chieftain of Samoothiri kingdom in the 16th century. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor and Roy CJ, under the banners Aashirvad Cinemas and Confident Group.

Did Mohanlal-Priyadarshan's magnum opus live up to expectations? Read Marakkar movie review here to know...

What's Yay:

Visuals & technical aspects

Performances of Mohanlal & some of the supporting actors

Music

What's Nay:

Inconsistent writing

Too many characters with no scope

Duration

Story

Mohammed Ali aka Kunjali Marakkar (Pranav Mohanlal) loses his entire family and newly-wedded wife (Kalyani Priyadarshan) in an attack by the Portuguese army. He elopes with his paternal uncle Pattu Marakkar (Siddique) to a new place, where he starts helping the poor by all means. A grown-up Kunjali (Mohanlal) is invited by the Zamorin king (Nedumudi Venu) to head the Naval army of the kingdom, upon the advice of his army chief Anandan Mangattachan (Arjun Sarja). What fate has in store for the fighter forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Priyadarshan, the senior filmmaker has succeeded in creating a visually-enthralling cinematic experience. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is unarguably Malayalam cinema at its technical best. The director deserves a great round of applause for the great vision and the scale it has been implemented. But Marakkar definitely had the potential to be much more.

The biggest problem of the Mohanlal starrer is its writing, which lacks consistency (the film is penned by Priyadarshan and his assistant Ani IV Sasi). The movie constantly juggles between too many characters and sub-plots, and barely scratches the surface. Even though the film is solely focused on Mohanlal's Kunjali Marakker, the audience barely get to know him or his thought process.

Verdict

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is unarguably Malayalam cinema at its technical best. But this Mohanlal-starrer deserved much more. The inconsistent writing, too many wasted characters, and excess duration make Marakkar an unsatisfying watch.