Nayattu Movie Review: This Kunchacko Boban Starrer Is A Realistic Take On The Corrupted System!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Anil Nedumangad Director: Martin Prakkat

Nayattu, the cop thriller that features Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, has finally hit the theatres. The project marks the comeback of filmmaker Martin Prakkat to Malayalam cinema, after a short gap. Nayattu marks the filmmaker's first collaboration with both Kunchacko Boban and Nimisha Sajayan.

Did the cop thriller impress the viewers? Read Nayattu movie review here, to know...

What's Yay:

Performances

Script & Making

Technical Aspects

What's Nay:

Loose ends

Story:

Praveen Michael (Kunchacko Boban) joins the police force as the new CPO. A local political goon, who is related to COP Sunitha (Nimisha Sajayan), is summoned for being a constant trouble-maker. Praveen and senior police officer Maniyan (Joju George) get into a scuffle with the goon and lock him up in the cell. But later, they receive a call from the SP, asking to let him out. However, things go out of control and the three police officers go on the run.

Script & Direction

Director Martin Prakkat and writer Shahi Kabir have succeeded in creating a highly realistic, engaging cop thriller, which reveals the unfamiliar face of our corrupted system. Nayattu is nothing like the usual police stories that we have seen on the silver screen. This Kunchacko Boban-Joju George starrer falls more into the survival drama genre.

The Martin Prakkat directorial convincingly portrays how the system hunts down those who turn against it, even if they were hunters once. Shahi Kabir, the writer of the film himself is a civil police officer, and his experiences have clearly influenced the narrative in a positive way. The personal lives of the three protagonists are given ample importance, without affecting the main plot. However, some of the ideas put forward by the film are not convincing enough. Also, there are quite a few loose ends, that might leave the audience thinking.

Performances

Kunchacko Boban has delivered one of the finest performances of his career as CPO Praveen Michael in Nayattu. Joju George once again proves his caliber as a performer with his amazing portrayal of Maniyan. Nimisha Sajayan, the leading lady is excellent as always in the role of Sunitha. The rest of the star cast, especially the late actor Anil Nedumangadu, have played their parts to near perfection.

Technical Aspects

Shyju Khalid's exceptional cinematography, which majorly plays with a dark tone, sets the perfect mood for the cop thriller. Vishnu Vijayan, the music director scores with notable songs and exceptional background scores.

Verdict

Nayattu is a well-made cop thriller that portrays a realistic take on the corrupted system. This Kunchacko Boban-Joju George-Nimisha Sajayan starrer definitely deserves to be watched in theatres.

Also Read:

Joji Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil's Performance In This Brilliantly Crafted Tragedy Is Pure Cinematic Gold!

Irul Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil's Stellar Performance Saves This Dark Cat And Mouse Game!