One Movie Review: Mammootty Shines Bright In This Moving Political Drama

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Mammootty, Murali Gopy, Joju George, Mathew Thomas, Salim Kumar Director: Santhosh Viswanath

One, the Mammootty starring political drama has finally hit the theatres today (March 26, Friday). The Santhosh Viswanath directorial has released as the megastar's second theatrical release, post the lockdown. Mammootty is playing the role of the Chief Minister of Kerala for the first time in his career in One, which is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay duo.

Did the Mammootty-starrer impress the viewers? Read One movie review here to know...

*No Spoilers Ahead*

What's Yay:

Mammootty's majestic portrayal of Kadakkal Chandran

Impressive first half and interval block

Cinematography and background score

What's Nay:

Average second half

Slow pace

Story

Kadakkal Chandran (Mammootty) is a senior politician and the Chief Minister of Kerala. His strong decisions and morals equally irk both the opposition party as well as the members of his own party. However, Baby (Joju George), the party secretary and Chandran's best buddy, always supports his decisions. However, things take a different turn when Kadakkal Chandran decides to present the 'Right to Recall' bill.

Script & Direction

Director Santhosh Viswanath, along with scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, creates an earnest, moving political drama that discusses the importance of democracy and "Right To Recall". The character sketch and presentation of Kadakkal Chandran, the almost-Godly Chief Minister is highly impactful. Chandran is a man who is beyond all political games and agenda, he's almost flawless.

One is all about the honorouble CM's political as well as personal journies, and the battles he faces all alone. Despite being a realistic political drama, the Santhosh Viswanath directorial has some low-key mass moments in store for its leading man, and it does cause a huge adrenaline rush. The first-half majorly concentrates on establishing the characters, especially Chandran. The interval block is highly impressive and suggests that something more exciting is awaiting in the second half.

But One also has its flaws. But, the movie struggles to meet the expectations created by the first half with its average second half and climax, which are stretched and half-baked. The movie also tends to get borderline-preachy and lack conviction at points. Most of the supporting characters that had high potential are wasted with limited screentime and no scope to perform.

Performances

Mammootty once again stuns the audience with his majestic screen presence and brilliant performance as Kadakkal Chandran in One. The megastar brings the rooted yet larger-than-life persona of the Kerala Cheif Minister to life with absolute ease. Mammootty's voice modulation is simply impeccable.

Murali Gopy excels as the crooked opposition leader Jayanandan, while Joju George portrays the dilemmas of the party secretary Baby to near perfection. The rest of the star cast, including Mathew Thomas, Salim Kumar, Madhu, Shankar Ramakrishnan, director Ranjith, Jagadheesh, Sudheer Karamana, Prem Kumar, Mamukoya, Meghanadhan, Jayakrishan, Sudev Nair, Nimisha Sajayan, Nishanth Sagar, Gayathri Arun, Ishaani Krishna, and so on are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Vaidy Somasundaram, the DOP has done a brilliant job with the visualisation of this realistic political thriller. Nishad Yusuf' editing is not up to the mark, as the movie falls into slow pace and looks stretched in the second half.

Gopi Sundar, the National award-winning musician scores with a brilliant background score, that elevates the overall mood. However, the only song, which is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, fails to create any impact.

Verdict

Mammootty's extraordinary performance is the backbone of this moving political drama. Despite the minor flaws in storytelling, One emerges as a highly impactful theatrical experience.

