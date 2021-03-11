The Priest Movie Review: This Mammootty Starrer Is A Riveting Thriller That Stays True To Its Genre!

{rating}

The Priest, the Mammootty starring horror-mystery thriller has finally hit the theatres, as the biggest release post the novel coronavirus outbreak. Expectations were riding high over this Jofin T Chacko directorial, after the release of its highly intriguing teasers. Mammootty is playing the titular character in The Priest, which belongs to one of the most-underused genres of Malayalam cinema.

Did the mystery thriller live up to its hype? Read The Priest movie review here, to know...

*No Spoilers Ahead*

What's Yay:

Brilliant performances by Mammootty and the rest of the cast

Excellent writing and making style

Captivating music score

What's Nay:

The slow pace at certain portions

Verdict

The Priest is a riveting mystery thriller that stays true to its genre. The excellent performances, making style, writing, and music make this Mammootty starrer one of the finest horror-mystery thrillers ever made in Malayalam cinema.