    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      The Priest Movie Review: This Mammootty Starrer Is A Riveting Thriller That Stays True To Its Genre!

      By
      |

      {rating}

      The Priest, the Mammootty starring horror-mystery thriller has finally hit the theatres, as the biggest release post the novel coronavirus outbreak. Expectations were riding high over this Jofin T Chacko directorial, after the release of its highly intriguing teasers. Mammootty is playing the titular character in The Priest, which belongs to one of the most-underused genres of Malayalam cinema.

      Did the mystery thriller live up to its hype? Read The Priest movie review here, to know...

      *No Spoilers Ahead*

      What's Yay:

      Brilliant performances by Mammootty and the rest of the cast

      Excellent writing and making style

      Captivating music score

      What's Nay:

      The slow pace at certain portions

      The Priest Movie Review: This Mammootty Starrer Is A Riveting Thriller That Stays True To Its Genre!

      Verdict

      The Priest is a riveting mystery thriller that stays true to its genre. The excellent performances, making style, writing, and music make this Mammootty starrer one of the finest horror-mystery thrillers ever made in Malayalam cinema.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 16:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 11, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X