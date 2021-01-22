Vellam Movie Review: Jayasurya's Performance Is The Soul Of This Deeply Moving Survival Drama

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Jayasurya, Samyuktha Menon, Siddique, Sreelakshmi Director: Prajesh Sen

A Malayalam film has finally hit the theatres, after a long gap of 318 days. Vellam, the Jayasurya starring survival drama has hit the theatres today. The movie, which is directed by Prajesh Sen, has garnered attention much before its release with the leading man Jayasurya's different look in the posters, and captivating trailer.

Did Vellam the survival drama succeeded in impressing the viewers? Read Vellam movie review here, to know...

Plot

Murali (Jayasurya) is a commoner from a smalltown in Kannur, who struggles with his addiction to alcohol. His addiction, not only affects his life but also creates a bad impact on the lives of his dear ones. Vellam narrates Murali's struggles to overcome his addiction.

Script & Direction

Prajesh Sen, the writer-director has weaved a deeply moving social drama. Vellam not only discusses the life of an alcoholic but also the stigma that is associated with alcohol abuse. The writer-director has opted to throw light on his society treats the individuals who are the victims of alcohol abuse, without going overboard or being preachy.

The neatly developed characters, detailed yet highly realistic representation of an alcoholic, highly relatable premise, makes Vellam a deeply moving watch. However, there are a few scenes that do make the audience uncomfortable (like the scene in which Jayasurya licks spirit from the floor). But such scenes definitely adds impact to the overall effect the film creates. The slow pace of the movie might not go well with certain viewers, but such minor flaws did not prevent Vellam from being a highly impactful and relevant film.

Performances

Jayasurya once again proves his immense caliber with his brilliant performance as Murali, the alcoholic. The actor's extremely realistic portrayal of the character does not let the viewers think about his off-screen persona even for a minute. Jayasurya has delivered one of the finest performances of his career, in Vellam.

Samyuktha Menon has delivered an impressive performance as Murali's wife Sunitha. She has effectively conveyed the struggles of a wife who has to deal with an alcoholic husband convincingly. Among the supporting case, Siddique stands out with his powerful portrayal of the doctor. The rest of the cast are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Roby Varghese Raj, the director of photography has done a great job by creating the perfect backdrop for a highly realistic story. The editing should have been a bit more effective, as the slow pace does affect the overall impact.

Bijibal, the National award-winning musician has done a brilliant job with the songs, as well as the highly impactful background score, that elevates the overall experience.

Verdict

Vellam is a realistic take on the life of an alcoholic, and what it takes to overcome alcohol abuse. Jayasurya's powerful performance is unarguably the soul of this deeply moving survival drama.

