12th Man Movie Review: Mohanlal Excels In This Well-Crafted Thriller

12th Man, the highly anticipated project that marks the reunion of Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, has finally been released on Disney+ Hotstar. The project, which is touted to be a mystery thriller, had garnered the attention of viewers with its teaser and trailer. 12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Plot

12th Man revolves around a group of friends, who travel together to a hill station to celebrate the bachelor party of one of their members. Chandrasekhar (Mohanlal), who is an alcoholic gate-crashes the party to the much annoyance of the group members. However, things take an unexpected turn and thus unravel quite a lot of secrets.

About The Film

12th Man features an extensive star cast including Unni Mukundan, Anusree, Sshivada, Anu Sithara, Saiju Kurup, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Priyanka Nair, Anu Mohan, Rahul Madhav, and Chandhu Nadh in the other pivotal roles. Director Jeethu Joseph himself has penned the script for the project. Sunil Khetarpal has written the story. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Anil Johnson has composed the songs and original score. VS Vinayak handles the editing.

