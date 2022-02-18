Aaraattu Movie Review: Celebrating Mohanlal, The Superstar!

Aaraattu, the highly anticipated project that features Mohanlal in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres. The movie, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan and penned by Uday Krishna, is touted to be an 'unrealistic' mass entertainer. Mohanlal is back with his celebrated mass hero avathar with Aaraattu, which marks the actor's first theatrical release of 2022.

Did Mohanlal's mass entertainer live up to expectations? Read Aaraattu movie review here to know...

Plot

Neyyattinkara Gopan (Mohanlal) travels to a village in the Palakkad district of Kerala with a special motive. Aaraattu narrates Gopan's journey and how he tackles the hurdles he faces while accomplishing his goals.

Script & Direction

Aaraattu marks Mohanlal's fifth collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan, after Madambi, Grandmaster, Mr. Fraud, and Villain. The project also marks the complete actor's reunion with Uday Krishna, the writer of one of the biggest blockbusters of his career, Pulimurugan. According to director B Unnikrishnan, Aaraattu is a different mass entertainer that doesn't rely on the age-old tropes of body shaming and double-meaning comedy.

Earlier, in an interview, the director had mentioned that this film is his tribute to Mohanlal, who is the biggest superstar of the Malayalam film industry and one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. From the much-loved official trailer of Aaraattu, it was evident that the project is going to remind us of some of Mohanlal's iconic mass characters and films.

Star Cast

AR Rahman, the celebrated musician is making his Malayalam on-screen debut with Aaraattu. The academy award winner has appeared in a special song sequence with Mohanlal in the movie.

The Mohanlal starrer features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles.

