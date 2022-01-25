Bro Daddy Movie Review: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Are Back With A Complete Fun Ride!

Bro Daddy, the Mohanlal starrer which marks actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran's second outing as a filmmaker, is released on Disney + Hotstar. Meena and Kalyani Priyadarshan appear as the female leads in Bro Daddy, which is a complete family entertainer. The project, which is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, marks Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's second collaboration after the massive success of Lucifer.

Did the family entertainer succeed in impressing the audience? Read Bro Daddy movie review here, to know...

Plot

John Kattadi (Mohanlal) and Annamma (Meena), are a much-in-love couple who got married at a very young age. The couple welcomed their son, Eesho John Kattadi (Prithviraj Sukumaran), soon after their marriage. After Eesho grows up, people start misunderstanding John to be his elder brother, thanks to their small age gap. Then enter Kurian Malieakal (Lalu Alex) and his family, and Eesho soon falls in love with his daughter Anna (Kalyani Priyadarshan). Bro Daddy focuses on the hilarious events that happen between Kattadi and Malieakal families.

About The Film

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-director has completely taken a new route with Bro Daddy, which belongs to a totally different world compared to his directorial debut Lucifer. From the official trailer and teasers that have been released so far, it is evident that the movie, which is scripted by Sreejith N and Bipin Maliekal is a complete fun ride.

Bro Daddy features an extensive star case, including Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Mallika Sukumaran, Soubin Shahir, Jagadish, Unni Mukundan, Kavya Shetty, and others in the key roles. Abhinandan Ramanujam has handled the cinematography. Deepak Dev has composed the songs and original score for Bro Daddy.

Stay locked to this page for the detailed review of Bro Daddy...