CBI 5 The Brain Movie Review: Sethurama Iyer And His Old World Charm Works Again!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Mammootty, Jagathy Sreekumar, Renji Panicker, Anoop Menon, Saikumar Director: K Madhu

CBI 5 The Brain, the most-awaited 5th installment of the CBI Series is finally released. Mammootty is playing the iconic character Sethurama Iyer once again in CBI 5 The Brain, which is written by SN Swamy and helmed by K Madhu. The investigation thriller also marked the comeback of veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar to the silver screen, after a very long gap.

*NO SPOILERS*

What's Yay:

Mammootty

Jagathy Sreekumar's comeback (and the way his character is placed)

Writing and making of the first half and major portions of the second half

Background score

What's Nay:

The climax

Forgotten characters and loose ends

The casting (female characters)

Outdated making at parts

Story

CBI officer Balagopal (Renji Panicker) narrates the story of one of the toughest murder investigations of his career, to the IPS freshers. The serial murder case, which was named 'basket killings' was investigated by the CBI team headed by Sethurama Iyer (Mammootty), one of the most intelligent officers in the force. How Iyer and his team solved the case forms the crux of CBI 5 The Brain.

Script & Direction

K Madhu and SN Swamy, the writer-director duo have created a fifth installment that stays true to the first four parts of the CBI franchise. The good first half which creates an effective build-up is followed by an interesting second half that keeps the audience engaged for most of its parts. Even though there are moments where the writer-director duo loses their grip over the storytelling, the narrative is back to form the next minute.

Verdict

CBI 5 The Brain stays true to its previous installments with the treatment and making. This Mammootty starrer might not have the thrills of a modern thriller, but its old-world charm clearly works for the audience who have loved the CBI films and Sethurama Iyer.