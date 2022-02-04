Freedom Fight Movie Review: This Relatable, Realistic And Well Crafted Anthology Needs Your Absolute Attention

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Director:

The recently released Malayalam anthology Freedom Fight has yet again proved that content is the ultimate king and you don't need puffery or pricey promotions to sell your product. The realistic entertainer starring Rajisha Vijayan, Srinda, Kabani, Rohini, Joju George, Unni Lalu and Sidhartha Shiva and helmed by Jeo Baby, Kunjila Mascillamani, Akhil Anilkumar, Jithin Issac Thomas And Francies Louis had a digital release on Sony LIV on Friday (February 4). Consisting of five segments, Freedom Fight is backed by Mankind Cinemas and Symmetry Cinemas.

Is the latest Malayalam anthology worth your time? Let's find out! (SPOILER ALERT)

Geethu Unchained

Jeo Baby's segment revolves around a young woman, who is in a dilemma after her colleague opens his heart sharing how he really feels about her. As someone who has recently gone through a rough patch and called off her engagement with her boyfriend, she enumerates the repercussions that would follow if she nods a yes or no. As the anthology progresses, it gives us a reality check that at the end of the day we are all humans, we make mistakes, we have our individual priorities and likes that shouldn't be swayed whatsoever and we are not in any way answerable to 'any external force'.

The segment will faintly remind you of Jude Anthany Joseph's Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, but wait only the treatment of the two projects are alike but the storylines are way different. Geethu Unchained is all about perfect timing and has content that is much relatable (especially for those who have crossed 25 and whose parents can't stop nagging about their marriage 24/7 just because 'Naatukar Endu Parayum?' (What will people say?)). Rajisha's nuanced performance, duration of the segment, cinematography and music also get bonus points.

The Unorganised

Firstly, Kunjila Mascillamani's segment deserves huge applause for its subject. The Unorganised follows a bevy of ladies who discuss their problems at their respective workplaces. The segment unravels how women struggle due to the lack of restrooms at workplaces despite the building licenses or plans having a provision for it. On approaching the concerned authorities, the women face lewd comments from the employers, who further dismiss them from their jobs without any prior notice. Their distressing struggles and fight for their rights form the crux of the story. The Unorganised also mentions (although vaguely) issues faced by transgenders in society.

Srinda, as usual, leaves a mark with her raw performance. The other cast members too have done complete justice to their roles, that are empowering. The concept, narration, performances and cinematography, basically anything and everything about the segment is simply exceptional.

Ration

The story revolves around two neighbours, who despite their economic inequality bond over food. It all starts when the richer hands over a packet of seer fish (king of all fishes and is on the pricier side) to her neighbour's lass, so as to store it in their refrigerator. Nevertheless, the kid fails to inform her mother and the latter without being aware cooks it for her family. As soon as she learns about the whole state of affairs, she rushes to the nearby fish market. However, coming from a family struggling to make ends meet, she ends up selling her ring for the fish. Though the segment managed to garner attention with its storyline, a few sequences seemed slightly confusing. Before establishing the main story, it seemed like the segment was all about the little girl. Having said that, the impeccable performances and honest writing make the segment worthwhile.

Old Age Home

The fourth segment revolves around a middle-aged man who is diagnosed with dementia. How his wife and a newly appointed home nurse look after him amid fighting their own battles forms the crux of the story. The character sketches seemed disordered. For instance, the wife is initially displayed as an independent, caring individual who is concerned about her husband's health and routines, but later she is tagged as an uncaring partner. Also, why on earth does someone allow a person with dementia to roam around alone? The segment surely is tiresome, slow-paced and much longer than all other segments. However, there are a few heartwarming messages told through the story of Old Age Home that tugs at the heartstrings for all obvious reasons. Joju George and Rohini's performances shine in the segment. The cinematography is also appreciable.

Pra. Thoo. Mu

The last segment of any anthology always hits differently, and the same goes with Freedom Fight's Pra. Thoo. Mu. The segment simply displays a scuffle between a ruler and his people. In the segment directed by Francies Louis, a rageful septic tank cleaner is seen walking towards a minister's residence. As soon as he encounters him, he ends up kicking the latter. Rewind and you see the minster cheerfully interacting with the cleaner and his workmates.

Though the family members are warned to not use the restrooms for the next 4 hours so that they could service the tank, the presumably unaware minister ends up using one. This evidently irks the cleaner, who walks towards the house, only to get badly beaten by the minions of the minister. The politician's merciless action has the power to make anyone with a heart weak in the knees. The short segment is surely captivating, but at parts, a few sequences seemed forceful. We wonder how the cleaner came to the conclusion that it was the minister who used the restroom? Unni Lalu and Sidhartha Siva's over-the-top performances and exceptional writing make the segment gripping without a doubt.

Verdict: Freedom Fight explores events and instances that are real, relatable, distinctive and sometimes societal. The assortment of stories are fresh and has the occult power to captivate the audiences. There is no real hype for the anthology, but if you skip it, you are going to miss a gem for sure, along with a few hard-hitting concepts, honest performances and impressive creative work put in by the cast and crew involved.