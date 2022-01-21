    For Quick Alerts
      Hridayam Movie Review: Pranav-Vineeth's Musical Drama Has Its Heart In The Right Place!

      Star Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran, Kalyani Priyadarshan,
      Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan

      Hridayam, the highly anticipated project which features Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, has finally had a grand release. The musical drama, which is written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, revolves around a young man's life journey from his late teens to his early 30s. Hridayam features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as the female leads.

      Did the Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan film live up to expectations? Read the Hridayam movie review here to know...

      *No Spoilers Ahead*

      What's Yay:

      The cast and performances (especially Pranav Mohanlal)

      Script & Direction

      Music score and song placements

      Visuals and technical aspects

      What's Nay:

      Duration

      Plot

      Arun Neelakandan (Pranav Mohanlal) joins KC Tech, a popular engineering college for his graduation. Hridayam focuses on how the various incidents that happened in those four years shaped his personality and influences his journey ahead.

      Performances

      Pranav Mohanlal - the actor has finally arrived with Hridayam. This Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial has totally reinvented the star kid's potential. Pranav's immense growth as an actor is visible in the portrayal of his character Arun Neelakandan's transition from a boy to a man. The young actor simply shines in romantic and emotional sequences. His dialogue delivery and voice modulation are also top-notch. Pranav Mohanlal is definitely here to stay.

      Verdict

      Hridayam is a well-made musical drama that brings a plethora of emotions and nostalgia to its viewers. This film has its heart in the right place, thanks to its exceptional making, brilliant performances, and fantastic music score.

      Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 17:31 [IST]
