Hridayam Movie Review: Pranav-Vineeth's Musical Drama Has Its Heart In The Right Place!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Hridayam, the highly anticipated project which features Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, has finally had a grand release. The musical drama, which is written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, revolves around a young man's life journey from his late teens to his early 30s. Hridayam features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as the female leads.

Did the Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan film live up to expectations? Read the Hridayam movie review here to know...

What's Yay:

The cast and performances (especially Pranav Mohanlal)

Script & Direction

Music score and song placements

Visuals and technical aspects

What's Nay:

Duration

Plot

Arun Neelakandan (Pranav Mohanlal) joins KC Tech, a popular engineering college for his graduation. Hridayam focuses on how the various incidents that happened in those four years shaped his personality and influences his journey ahead.

Performances

Pranav Mohanlal - the actor has finally arrived with Hridayam. This Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial has totally reinvented the star kid's potential. Pranav's immense growth as an actor is visible in the portrayal of his character Arun Neelakandan's transition from a boy to a man. The young actor simply shines in romantic and emotional sequences. His dialogue delivery and voice modulation are also top-notch. Pranav Mohanlal is definitely here to stay.

Verdict

Hridayam is a well-made musical drama that brings a plethora of emotions and nostalgia to its viewers. This film has its heart in the right place, thanks to its exceptional making, brilliant performances, and fantastic music score.