Kaduva Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Shaji Kailas's Film Is An Action Extravaganza

Kaduva,
the
highly
anticipated
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
starrer
is
finally
released.
Shaji
Kailas,
the
senior
filmmaker
made
a
massive
comeback
to
the
film
industry
after
a
long
gap
of
over
8
years
with
Kaduva,
which
is
a
period
action
film
set
in
the
1990s.
Vivek
Oberoi
plays
the
lead
antagonist
the
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
starrer,
which
is
bankrolled
by
Prithviraj
Productions
and
Magic
Frames.
Plot
Kaduvakunnel
Kuruvachan
aka
Kurian
(Prithviraj
Sukumaran)
is
a
young,
successful
planter.
He
is
a
much-loved
and
respected
personality
in
his
locality.
However,
things
take
a
different
turn
after
Kuruvachan
has
a
major
ego
clash
with
Thomas
Chandy
IPS
(Vivek
Oberoi),
a
respectable
police
official.
About
The
Film
Kaduva
marks
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
second
collaboration
with
director
Shaji
Kailas,
after
the
2012-released
Simhasanam.
The
project
also
marks
Vivek
Oberoi's
second
outing
with
Prithviraj
after
his
celebrated
Malayalam
debut
Lucifer.
The
action
thriller,
which
is
touted
to
be
one
of
the
most
expensive
projects
in
its
leading
man's
acting
career,
has
now
hit
the
theatres
after
long
delays
and
legal
clashes.
Samyuktha
Menon
is
appearing
as
Kuruvachan's
wife
Elsa
in
the
Kaduva.
The
movie
features
Saikumar,
Siddique,
Janardhanan,
Vijayaraghavan,
Aju
Varghese,
Harisree
Ashokan,
Kochu
Preman,
Rahul
Madhav,
Seema,
Priyanka,
and
so
on
in
the
supporting
roles.
Abhinandan
Ramanujam
is
the
director
of
photography.
Jakes
Bejoy
has
composed
the
songs
and
original
score.
Kaduva
is
jointly
produced
by
Supriya
Menon
and
Listin
Stephen,
under
the
banners
Prithviraj
Productions
and
Magic
Frames.
