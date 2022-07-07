Kaduva Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Shaji Kailas's Film Is An Action Extravaganza

Kaduva, the highly anticipated Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is finally released. Shaji Kailas, the senior filmmaker made a massive comeback to the film industry after a long gap of over 8 years with Kaduva, which is a period action film set in the 1990s. Vivek Oberoi plays the lead antagonist the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, which is bankrolled by Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Plot

Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan aka Kurian (Prithviraj Sukumaran) is a young, successful planter. He is a much-loved and respected personality in his locality. However, things take a different turn after Kuruvachan has a major ego clash with Thomas Chandy IPS (Vivek Oberoi), a respectable police official.

About The Film

Kaduva marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's second collaboration with director Shaji Kailas, after the 2012-released Simhasanam. The project also marks Vivek Oberoi's second outing with Prithviraj after his celebrated Malayalam debut Lucifer. The action thriller, which is touted to be one of the most expensive projects in its leading man's acting career, has now hit the theatres after long delays and legal clashes.

Samyuktha Menon is appearing as Kuruvachan's wife Elsa in the Kaduva. The movie features Saikumar, Siddique, Janardhanan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Kochu Preman, Rahul Madhav, Seema, Priyanka, and so on in the supporting roles. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Kaduva is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Stay locked to this page for the detailed Kaduva movie review...