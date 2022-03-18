Lalitham Sundaram Movie Review: This Manju Warrier-Biju Menon Starrer Is Sweet, Simple & Much More!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Manju Warrier, Biju Menon, Saiju Kurup, Anu Mohan, Deepti Sati Director: Madhu Warrier

Lalitham Sundaram, the highly anticipated project that features Manju Warrier and Biju Menon in the lead roles, has finally premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The project marks the directorial debut of Madhu Warrier, the popular actor and elder brother of Manju Warrier. Lalitham Sundaram, which is touted to be a family entertainer, is produced by Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.

Did the Manju Warrier-Biju Menon project live up to expectations? Read Lalitham Sundaram review here to know...

What's Yay:

Casting and performances

Well flushed-out characters

Visuals and background score

What's Nay

Predictability

Plot

Sunny (Biju Menon), Annie (Manju Warrier), and their younger brother Kunjan (Anu Mohan) are disconnected from their roots due to their busy schedule. The siblings reunite for their mother's (Zarina Wahab) death anniversary and decide to fulfill her last wishes. This reunion leads to a series of hilarious incidents that eventually help them to repair their dysfunctional familial bonds.

Script & Direction

Madhu Warrier, the popular actor has made a great debut with Lalitham Sundaram, which is a well-written and conceived family entertainer. Director Madhu and writer Pramod Mohan have succeeded in narrating the story of a dysfunctional family and the relationships of its members, effortlessly. The well-defined characters and light situational humour make this family entertainer endearing.

Even though Lalitham Sundaram has a very simple plotline and highly predictable narrative, it never really affects the entertainment quotient of the film. Yes, the film deals with a very familiar story. But the unconventional characters and crisp storytelling win here.

Performances

Manju Warrier has played Annie, the career woman who has a mind of her own, to near perfection. Biju Menon, as always, is brilliant as Sunny, who has a tough exterior and deals with a lot of emotional baggage. Saiju Kurup (and his refreshing character) brings life and some nice emotional moments to the film at the right time. The rest of the star cast, including Anu Mohan, Deepti Sati, Zarina Wahab, Raghunath Paleri, and others have played their respective roles well.

Verdict

Lalitham Sundaram is a sweet, simple family entertainer that has some excellent performances and heartwarming moments. This Manju Warrier-Biju Menon starrer is definitely worth a watch.