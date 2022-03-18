Lalitham Sundaram Movie Review: Manju Warrier-Biju Menon Steal The Show

Lalitham Sundaram, the highly anticipated project that features Manju Warrier and Biju Menon in the lead roles, has finally premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The project marks the directorial debut of Madhu Warrier, the popular actor and elder brother of Manju Warrier. Lalitham Sundaram, which is touted to be a comedy entertainer, is produced by Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.

Did the Manju Warrier-Biju Menon project live up to expectations? Read Lalitham Sundaram review here to know...

Plot

Three siblings, who are disconnected from their roots due to their busy schedule, reunite for their mother's death anniversary and decide to fulfill her last wishes. This reunion leads to a series of hilarious incidents that eventually help them to repair their dysfunctional familial bonds.

About The Film

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema is making her third outing as a producer with the movie. According to the actress, the movie is a complete fun ride, that will be a perfect watch for all the audiences of all age groups.

Lalitham Sundaram features a stellar star cast including Biju Menon, Saiju Kurup, Anu Mohan, Deepti Sati, Zarina Wahab, Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Raghunath Paleri, Thennal Abhilash, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Bijibal has composed the songs and background score for the project. P Sukumar and Gautham Shankar have handled the cinematography. Lijo Paul handled is the editor.