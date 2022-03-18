Lalitham Sundaram Movie Review: Manju Warrier-Biju Menon Steal The Show

Lalitham
Sundaram,
the
highly
anticipated
project
that
features
Manju
Warrier
and
Biju
Menon
in
the
lead
roles,
has
finally
premiered
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
The
project
marks
the
directorial
debut
of
Madhu
Warrier,
the
popular
actor
and
elder
brother
of
Manju
Warrier.
Lalitham
Sundaram,
which
is
touted
to
be
a
comedy
entertainer,
is
produced
by
Manju
Warrier
Productions
and
Century
Films.
Did
the
Manju
Warrier-Biju
Menon
project
live
up
to
expectations?
Read
Lalitham
Sundaram
review
here
to
know...
Plot
Three
siblings,
who
are
disconnected
from
their
roots
due
to
their
busy
schedule,
reunite
for
their
mother's
death
anniversary
and
decide
to
fulfill
her
last
wishes.
This
reunion
leads
to
a
series
of
hilarious
incidents
that
eventually
help
them
to
repair
their
dysfunctional
familial
bonds.
About
The
Film
Manju
Warrier,
the
lady
superstar
of
Malayalam
cinema
is
making
her
third
outing
as
a
producer
with
the
movie.
According
to
the
actress,
the
movie
is
a
complete
fun
ride,
that
will
be
a
perfect
watch
for
all
the
audiences
of
all
age
groups.
Lalitham
Sundaram
features
a
stellar
star
cast
including
Biju
Menon,
Saiju
Kurup,
Anu
Mohan,
Deepti
Sati,
Zarina
Wahab,
Saiju
Kurup,
Dileesh
Pothan,
Raghunath
Paleri,
Thennal
Abhilash,
and
so
on
in
the
other
pivotal
roles.
Bijibal
has
composed
the
songs
and
background
score
for
the
project.
P
Sukumar
and
Gautham
Shankar
have
handled
the
cinematography.
Lijo
Paul
handled
is
the
editor.