    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Lalitham Sundaram Movie Review: Manju Warrier-Biju Menon Steal The Show

      By
      |

      Lalitham Sundaram, the highly anticipated project that features Manju Warrier and Biju Menon in the lead roles, has finally premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The project marks the directorial debut of Madhu Warrier, the popular actor and elder brother of Manju Warrier. Lalitham Sundaram, which is touted to be a comedy entertainer, is produced by Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.

      Did the Manju Warrier-Biju Menon project live up to expectations? Read Lalitham Sundaram review here to know...

      Plot

      Three siblings, who are disconnected from their roots due to their busy schedule, reunite for their mother's death anniversary and decide to fulfill her last wishes. This reunion leads to a series of hilarious incidents that eventually help them to repair their dysfunctional familial bonds.

      Lalitham Sundaram Movie Review: Manju Warrier-Biju Menon Steal The Show | Lalitham Sundaram Review | Lalitham Sundaram Review And Rating

      About The Film

      Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema is making her third outing as a producer with the movie. According to the actress, the movie is a complete fun ride, that will be a perfect watch for all the audiences of all age groups.

      Lalitham Sundaram features a stellar star cast including Biju Menon, Saiju Kurup, Anu Mohan, Deepti Sati, Zarina Wahab, Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Raghunath Paleri, Thennal Abhilash, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Bijibal has composed the songs and background score for the project. P Sukumar and Gautham Shankar have handled the cinematography. Lijo Paul handled is the editor.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 1:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 18, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X