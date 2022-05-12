    For Quick Alerts
      Puzhu Movie Review: Mammootty's Stellar Performance Is The Heart & Soul Of This Haunting Film!

      Puzhu, the highly anticipated project that features Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles, has premiered in Sony LIV. The emotional thriller, which is helmed by newcomer Ratheena, had garnered the attention of viewers with its captivating trailer and promo videos. Puzhu is bankrolled by S George and Dulquer Salmaan under the banners Cyn Cil Celluloid and Wayfarer Films.

      Did the Mammootty starrer impress the viewers? Read Puzhu movie review here to know...

      What's Yay:

      Mammootty

      Performances of Parvathy Thiruvothu & Others

      Storytelling and the political stands

      Background score

      What's Nay:

      Slow pace

      Inconsistency in writing

      Story

      Puzhu discusses the relationship between a former police officer (Mammootty) who is called Kuttan, and his young son Kichu (Vasudev). The duo shares a toxic relationship, where the father controls Kichu to the extent that he feels extremely suffocated and claustrophobic. Things take a different turn when Achyol (Parvathy Thiruvothu) enters their life.

      About The Film

      In a recent interview, Mammootty revealed that he is playing a former police officer in the Ratheena directorial. Interestingly, the actual name of the character will not be revealed in Puzhu, and he is only called nicknames. Mammootty also added that he is indeed playing a negative role, but is entirely different from the dark characters he has played before.

      Puzhu also marks the first collaboration of Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu. The project features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, Malavika Menon, and so on essay the supporting roles. The Mammootty starrer is jointly scripted by Unda writer Harshad and Varathan fame writers duo Suhas and Sharfu.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 22:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 12, 2022
