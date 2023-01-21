Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan Names The Most Special Film For Her & The Answer Will Surprise You!
Stating that Hridayam is a special film to her, Kalyani said that she had the happiest time shooting for it. Vineeth Sreenivasan wrote and directed the new-age romantic drama. Visakh Subramanyam produced the movie.
Actress
Kalyani
Priyadarshan
is
one
of
a
young
lot
of
actresses
to
have
a
huge
fan
following
across
Tamil
Nadu,
Andhra
Pradesh,
and
Kerala.
The
actress,
who
made
her
film
debut
as
Lizzie
and
director
Priyadarshan's
daughter
carved
a
niche
for
herself
in
the
industry
by
portraying
content-driven
characters.
She
started
her
career
in
the
Telugu
film
industry
in
2017
along
with
Akkineni
Akhil
in
Vikram
K
Kumar's
movie
titled
Hello.
Hridayam
Kalyani
Priyadarshan
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
On
the
occasion
of
her
recent
super
successful
film
Hridayam's
first
anniversary,
the
actress
shared
a
message
on
Twitter.
Stating
that
Hridayam
is
a
special
film
to
her,
Kalyani
said
that
she
had
the
happiest
time
shooting
for
it.
Vineeth
Sreenivasan
wrote
and
directed
the
new-age
romantic
drama.
Visakh
Subramanyam
produced
the
movie.
Taking
to
her
own
account
on
the
micro-blogging
site,
sharing
a
set
of
pictures
from
the
movie,
Kalyani
wrote,
"I'm
often
asked
what
is
my
favorite
film
(the
ones
I've
been
part
of).
I
don't
know
how
to
answer
that.
Every
film
wins
an
award
for
some
category
in
my
heart.
But
if
u
asked
me
which
film
I
had
the
happiest
time
shooting...
in
a
heartbeat
I'd
say
#hridayam
♥️
#1yearofhridayam."
(sic).
Check
out
the
tweet
here:
I’m
often
asked
what
is
my
favorite
film
(the
ones
I’ve
been
part
of).
I
don’t
know
how
to
answer
that.
Every
film
wins
an
award
for
some
category
in
my
heart.
But
if
u
asked
me
which
film
I
had
the
happiest
time
shooting…
in
a
heartbeat
I’d
say
#hridayam
♥️
#1yearofhridayam
pic.twitter.com/plvHM6mJIV
The
movie
was
made
on
a
decent
budget
of
Rs
5
Crore
and
was
a
sensation
in
Malayalam
and
Tamil
film
industries.
Hridayam
made
about
Rs
52.3
Crore
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
stars
Pranav
Mohanlal,
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
and
Darshana
Rajendran.
The
cinematography
of
Hridayam
was
by
Viswajith
Odukkathil,
and
Ranjan
Abraham
edited
the
movie.
Hesham
Abdul
Wahab
composed
the
heart-touching
music
and
background
score
for
the
film.
Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 18:42 [IST]