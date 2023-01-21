Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan Names The Most Special Film For Her & The Answer Will Surprise You!

Stating that Hridayam is a special film to her, Kalyani said that she had the happiest time shooting for it. Vineeth Sreenivasan wrote and directed the new-age romantic drama. Visakh Subramanyam produced the movie.

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan is one of a young lot of actresses to have a huge fan following across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. The actress, who made her film debut as Lizzie and director Priyadarshan's daughter carved a niche for herself in the industry by portraying content-driven characters. She started her career in the Telugu film industry in 2017 along with Akkineni Akhil in Vikram K Kumar's movie titled Hello.

On the occasion of her recent super successful film Hridayam's first anniversary, the actress shared a message on Twitter. Stating that Hridayam is a special film to her, Kalyani said that she had the happiest time shooting for it. Vineeth Sreenivasan wrote and directed the new-age romantic drama. Visakh Subramanyam produced the movie.

pictures from the movie, Kalyani wrote, "I'm often asked what is my favorite film (the ones I've been part of). I don't know how to answer that. Every film wins an award for some category in my heart. But if u asked me which film I had the happiest time shooting... in a heartbeat I'd say #hridayam ♥️ #1yearofhridayam." (sic).

I’m often asked what is my favorite film (the ones I’ve been part of). I don’t know how to answer that. Every film wins an award for some category in my heart. But if u asked me which film I had the happiest time shooting… in a heartbeat I’d say #hridayam ♥️ #1yearofhridayam pic.twitter.com/plvHM6mJIV — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) January 21, 2023

The movie was made on a decent budget of Rs 5 Crore and was a sensation in Malayalam and Tamil film industries. Hridayam made about Rs 52.3 Crore at the box office. The movie stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran. The cinematography of Hridayam was by Viswajith Odukkathil, and Ranjan Abraham edited the movie. Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the heart-touching music and background score for the film.