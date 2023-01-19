Mammootty's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Twitter Review: Netizens Have THIS To Say About The Fantasy Drama!

The movie portrays the life of a person named Jameson(Mammootty), who is en route to Kerala from Velankanni with a group of Malayali tourists but starts behaving like a Tamilian all of a sudden.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Photo Credit: Internet

Mammootty's fantasy drama, written and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, hit the screens on January 19 all over Kerala and a few parts of the world. The movie, which is co-produced by Mammootty is met with positive reviews from the fans of the actor and movie critics.

The movie's premise is rather unique and intriguing. The movie portrays the life of a person named Jameson(Mammootty), who is en-route to Kerala from Velankanni with a group of Malayali tourists, from where he belongs. After the bus takes a halt at a rural Tamil Nadu village for a lunch break, Jameson wanders off into the village and behaves like a person named Sundaram, a local of the village. The entire incidents confuse the group of tourists as well as the villagers. What happens next? is to be seen on the big screen.

A few enthusiasts who are excited about Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam have taken to their social media handles to share their opinion on the village-based drama. Check out some of their tweets here:

#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam Review:



Realistic & Memorable 😇#Mammotty Sir Gives One of the finest performances 👏



Other Cast hold the film💯@mrinvicible's direction is so good & effective👏



Writing & Screenplay🥳



Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐💫/5#NanpakalNerathuMayakkamReview #NNMMovie pic.twitter.com/b5OdpsM0va — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 12, 2022

The movie stars Ashokan, Ramya Pandian, Kainakary Thankaraj, T Suresh Babu, Chethan Jayabal, Ashwath Ashokkumar, Rajesh Sharma, Thennavan, Pramod Shetty and Geethi Sangeetha among others in important characters.

The movie's cinematography was handled by Theni Eswar and edited by Deepu S Joseph. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakam is produced by Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mammootty under the Mammootty Kampany and Amen Movie Monastery banners. Wayfarer Films distributed the movie all over Kerala. The film's screenplay was written by S Hareesh.