Mammootty's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Twitter Review: Netizens Have THIS To Say About The Fantasy Drama!

Mammootty's
fantasy
drama,
written
and
directed
by
Lijo
Jose
Pellissery,
Nanpakal
Nerathu
Mayakkam,
hit
the
screens
on
January
19
all
over
Kerala
and
a
few
parts
of
the
world.
The
movie,
which
is
co-produced
by
Mammootty
is
met
with
positive
reviews
from
the
fans
of
the
actor
and
movie
critics.
The
movie's
premise
is
rather
unique
and
intriguing.
The
movie
portrays
the
life
of
a
person
named
Jameson(Mammootty),
who
is
en-route
to
Kerala
from
Velankanni
with
a
group
of
Malayali
tourists,
from
where
he
belongs.
After
the
bus
takes
a
halt
at
a
rural
Tamil
Nadu
village
for
a
lunch
break,
Jameson
wanders
off
into
the
village
and
behaves
like
a
person
named
Sundaram,
a
local
of
the
village.
The
entire
incidents
confuse
the
group
of
tourists
as
well
as
the
villagers.
What
happens
next?
is
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
A
few
enthusiasts
who
are
excited
about
Nanpakal
Nerathu
Mayakkam
have
taken
to
their
social
media
handles
to
share
their
opinion
on
the
village-based
drama.
Check
out
some
of
their
tweets
here:
The
movie
stars
Ashokan,
Ramya
Pandian,
Kainakary
Thankaraj,
T
Suresh
Babu,
Chethan
Jayabal,
Ashwath
Ashokkumar,
Rajesh
Sharma,
Thennavan,
Pramod
Shetty
and
Geethi
Sangeetha
among
others
in
important
characters.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Theni
Eswar
and
edited
by
Deepu
S
Joseph.
Nanpakal
Nerathu
Mayakam
is
produced
by
Lijo
Jose
Pellissery
and
Mammootty
under
the
Mammootty
Kampany
and
Amen
Movie
Monastery
banners.
Wayfarer
Films
distributed
the
movie
all
over
Kerala.
The
film's
screenplay
was
written
by
S
Hareesh.
Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 10:12 [IST]