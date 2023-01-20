Ayisha Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before You Book Tickets To Manju Warrier's Comedy Film!

Ayisha is a Malayalam-Arabic bilingual comedy drama. Aamir is debuting as the mainstream director and charts the journey of Ayisha, who wants to migrate to a gulf country. The movie was mostly shot in the Middle East.

Manju Warrier-starrer comedy drama film Ayisha, written by Ashif Kakkodi and directed by Aamir Pallikkal hit the screens all over Kerala and a few parts of the world on January 20. The movie's trailer, which was released a few days ago entertained the fans of the actress adequately creating decent pre-release buzz. The movie is directed by Aamir Pallikkal and written by Ashif Kakkodi.

A few movie enthusiasts, who have watched the movie a bit earlier than the rest have shared their opinions or mini-reviews on Ayisha. They have taken to their micro-blogging site handles to share them. Take a look at a few such tweets here that might help you decide if to watch the movie in the theatres.

The movie stars Krishna Sankar, Mona Essay, Radhika, Sajna, Poornima, Latheefa, Salama, Jennifer, Sarafeena, Sumayya, Islam, and Shamsudheen MT played important roles in the film.

The film's technical crew includes Vishnu Sarma as the cinematographer, M Jayachandran as the music composer, and Appu N Bhattathiri as its editor. Zakariya Mohammed produced the movie under the Feather Touch Movie Box, Cross Border Camera Imagin Cinemas, Last Exit, and Movie Bucket banners. Ayisha is distributed by Magic Frame.