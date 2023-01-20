Ayisha Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before You Book Tickets To Manju Warrier's Comedy Film!
Ayisha is a Malayalam-Arabic bilingual comedy drama. Aamir is debuting as the mainstream director and charts the journey of Ayisha, who wants to migrate to a gulf country. The movie was mostly shot in the Middle East.
Manju
Warrier-starrer
comedy
drama
film
Ayisha,
written
by
Ashif
Kakkodi
and
directed
by
Aamir
Pallikkal
hit
the
screens
all
over
Kerala
and
a
few
parts
of
the
world
on
January
20.
The
movie's
trailer,
which
was
released
a
few
days
ago
entertained
the
fans
of
the
actress
adequately
creating
decent
pre-release
buzz.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Aamir
Pallikkal
and
written
by
Ashif
Kakkodi.
Ayisha
is
a
Malayalam-Arabic
bilingual
comedy
drama.
Aamir
is
debuting
as
the
mainstream
director
and
charts
the
journey
of
Ayisha,
who
wants
to
migrate
to
a
gulf
country.
The
movie
was
mostly
shot
in
the
Middle
East.
A
few
movie
enthusiasts,
who
have
watched
the
movie
a
bit
earlier
than
the
rest
have
shared
their
opinions
or
mini-reviews
on
Ayisha.
They
have
taken
to
their
micro-blogging
site
handles
to
share
them.
Take
a
look
at
a
few
such
tweets
here
that
might
help
you
decide
if
to
watch
the
movie
in
the
theatres.
The
movie
stars
Krishna
Sankar,
Mona
Essay,
Radhika,
Sajna,
Poornima,
Latheefa,
Salama,
Jennifer,
Sarafeena,
Sumayya,
Islam,
and
Shamsudheen
MT
played
important
roles
in
the
film.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Vishnu
Sarma
as
the
cinematographer,
M
Jayachandran
as
the
music
composer,
and
Appu
N
Bhattathiri
as
its
editor.
Zakariya
Mohammed
produced
the
movie
under
the
Feather
Touch
Movie
Box,
Cross
Border
Camera
Imagin
Cinemas,
Last
Exit,
and
Movie
Bucket
banners.
Ayisha
is
distributed
by
Magic
Frame.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 10:00 [IST]