Supriya Menon’s Heartfelt Anniversary Post For Husband Prithviraj Sukumaran: 13 Years With You! Wow!

Prithviraj
Sukumaran
And
Supriya
Menon's
Wedding
Anniversary:Supriya
Menon
posted
a
sweet
tribute
to
her
husband,
actor
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
in
celebration
of
their
13th
wedding
anniversary.
Along
with
a
beautiful
photograph
of
the
couple,
Supriya
shared
a
heartfelt
note
on
Instagram
reflecting
on
their
journey
together.
In
her
post,
she
reminisced
about
their
growth
from
young
adults
to
becoming
parents
of
a
beautiful
daughter
and
the
challenges
they
have
faced.
Despite
the
obstacles,
Supriya
expressed
gratitude
for
their
enduring
partnership
and
mutual
support.
She
ended
the
post
by
wishing
her
husband
a
happy
anniversary
and
expressing
her
hopes
for
many
more
years
together,
pursuing
their
dreams
and
living
their
best
lives.
Supriya
Menon's
note
read:
'13
years
with
you!
Wow!
From
being
kids
when
we
met
to
now
being
parents
of
a
wonderful
little
girl!
How
far
we
have
walked
together
on
this
road
that's
been
rocky
many
a
time!
And
yet
here
we
are!
Happy
13th
anniversary
@therealprithvi.
To
many
more
years
together
where
we
push
each
other
to
achieve
our
dreams
&
live
our
best
lives!
❤️🤗😘🧿'
(sic)
Power
Couple's
Journey:
From
Wedding
To
Blockbuster
Hits
Actor
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
BBC
India
reporter
Supriya
Menon
tied
the
knot
on
April
25,
2011,
in
a
private
ceremony
in
Palakkad.
The
couple
welcomed
a
daughter
in
2014
and
currently
reside
in
Thevara,
Kochi.
Together,
Prithviraj
and
Supriya
run
Prithviraj
Productions,
a
production
house
that
has
been
behind
several
blockbuster
films
in
recent
years.
Their
notable
productions
include
titles
such
as
Driving
Licence,
Nine,
Kuruthi,
Kaduva,
Jana
Gana
Mana,
Gold,
Kumari,
and
Selfiee
(2023).
Supriya
Menon
is
known
for
her
versatility,
having
established
herself
both
in
journalism
and
the
film
industry.