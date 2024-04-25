Supriya Menon’s Heartfelt Anniversary Post For Husband Prithviraj Sukumaran: 13 Years With You! Wow!

Prithviraj Sukumaran And Supriya Menon's Wedding Anniversary:Supriya Menon posted a sweet tribute to her husband, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, in celebration of their 13th wedding anniversary. Along with a beautiful photograph of the couple, Supriya shared a heartfelt note on Instagram reflecting on their journey together.

Aavesham vs. Varshangalkku Shesham Worldwide Box Office Collection: Fahadh Faasil's Film Dominates

In her post, she reminisced about their growth from young adults to becoming parents of a beautiful daughter and the challenges they have faced. Despite the obstacles, Supriya expressed gratitude for their enduring partnership and mutual support. She ended the post by wishing her husband a happy anniversary and expressing her hopes for many more years together, pursuing their dreams and living their best lives.

Supriya Menon's note read: '13 years with you! Wow! From being kids when we met to now being parents of a wonderful little girl! How far we have walked together on this road that's been rocky many a time! And yet here we are! Happy 13th anniversary @therealprithvi. To many more years together where we push each other to achieve our dreams & live our best lives! ❤️🤗😘🧿' (sic)

Power Couple's Journey: From Wedding To Blockbuster Hits

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and BBC India reporter Supriya Menon tied the knot on April 25, 2011, in a private ceremony in Palakkad. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2014 and currently reside in Thevara, Kochi.

Manjummel Boys: Case Filed Against Producers For Criminal Conspiracy, Breach Of Trust, And Forgery

Together, Prithviraj and Supriya run Prithviraj Productions, a production house that has been behind several blockbuster films in recent years. Their notable productions include titles such as Driving Licence, Nine, Kuruthi, Kaduva, Jana Gana Mana, Gold, Kumari, and Selfiee (2023). Supriya Menon is known for her versatility, having established herself both in journalism and the film industry.