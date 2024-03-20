Thankamani OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Dileep's Movie Online

Thankamani
OTT
Release:
"Thankamani" is
a
Malayalam
crime
thriller
penned
and
directed
by
Ratheesh
Reghunandan.
The
movie
hit
theatres
on
March
7,
2024.
Produced
by
R.
B.
Choudary
under
Super
Good
Films
and
Raaffi
Mathirra
under
Iffaar
Media,
the
movie
features
Dileep
in
the
lead
role.
Dileep
stars
in
the
film,
which
is
inspired
by
a
true
event
that
took
place
in
Thankamany
in
October
1986.
Thankamani
Premise
Thankamani
is
inspired
by
events
that
unfolded
on
October
21,
1986,
in
the
village
of
Thankamany.
A
dispute
over
a
bus
service
escalated
into
a
confrontation,
leading
to
a
police
baton
charge
and
gunfire.
The
project
was
initially
revealed
in
January
2023
with
the
working
title
D
148,
marking
Dileep's
148th
film.
Later,
in
September
2023,
the
official
title
"Thankamani" was
announced.
Principal
photography
commenced
in
January
2023
in
Kottayam
and
concluded
in
August
2023.
Filming
locations
spanned
across
Erattupetta,
Kanjirappally,
Koottickal,
Poonjar,
Kuttikkanam,
Peermade,
and
Kattappana.
Thankamani
OTT
Release
Platform
After
receiving
a
lukewarm
response
at
the
box
office,
the
Dileep-starrer
'Thankamani'
is
now
preparing
for
its
digital
premiere
on
an
OTT
platform.
Viewers
who
missed
its
theatrical
run
have
been
eagerly
anticipating
news
of
the
movie's
OTT
release.
Although
the
exact
date
remains
unconfirmed,
fans
can
expect
the
action-packed
drama
to
arrive
on
the
Saina
Play
OTT
platform
in
the
first
or
second
week
of
April.
Thankamani
Cast
And
Crew
The
movie
features
a
stellar
cast,
including
Dileep
portraying
Abel
Joshua
Maathan,
Pranitha
Subhash
as
Arpitha
Nath
IPS,
Neeta
Pillai
playing
Anitha
Varkey,
and
Manoj
K.
Jayan
appearing
as
Mani
Peter.
Sudev
Nair
takes
on
the
role
of
Roy,
while
Malavika
Menon
portrays
Rahel,
and
Ajmal
Ameer
embodies
Robin
Paul
IPS.
Santhosh
Keezhattoor
plays
Nithin
Panicker,
alongside
Shine
Tom
Chacko,
Siddique
as
George
Peruvanthanam,
and
John
Vijay
as
Michael
Kuruvila.
Additional
notable
actors
include
Sampath
Ram
as
Eppan
Mattakkavan,
Kottayam
Ramesh
as
Varadharajan,
Major
Ravi
as
DIG
Urmees
Tharakan
IPS,
Rajesh
Sharma
as
Maniyanpilla,
Azees
Nedumangad
as
Thankachan,
Remya
Panicker
as
Roshni,
Sminu
Sijo
as
Lilly,
and
Anjana
as
Jwala.
Furthermore,
Spadikam
Sunny
(PN
Sunny)
takes
on
the
character
of
Podippara
Vakkan.
William
Francis
composed
the
musical
score,
with
cinematography
and
editing
overseen
by
Manoj
Pillai
and
Shyam
Sasidharan,
respectively.