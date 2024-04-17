Vanitha Film Awards 2024: Unveiling The Date, Time, Venue, And Exciting Winners Prediction List!

Vanitha Film Awards 2024: The Vanitha Film Awards, hosted by Vanitha, a magazine under the Malayala Manorama group in Kerala, are an annual celebration of excellence in both artistic and technical aspects of Malayalam cinema. Since its inception in 1998, this prestigious event has grown in prominence, becoming one of Kerala's most-watched award ceremonies, held and broadcast annually.

Vanitha Film Awards Categories

The Vanitha Film Awards feature a diverse range of categories that recognise excellence in various aspects of Malayalam cinema. These categories include the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring outstanding contributions to the industry. Additionally, awards are presented for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Movie, acknowledging exceptional performances and filmmaking. The ceremony also celebrates audience favourites with awards such as Popular Movie, Popular Actor, and Popular Actress. Special performances by both male and female actors are recognised, along with accolades for Best Supporting Actor and Actress. Other categories include Best Comedian, Best Villain, Best Star Pair, Best Newcomer Actor, and Best Newcomer Actress, highlighting emerging talent. Awards are also given for excellence in music, lyrics, cinematography, scriptwriting, direction, and choreography, showcasing the diverse talents within the industry.

Among the most frequent winners of the Vanitha Film Awards is Mohanlal, who has secured the top spot with an impressive ten wins. Following closely behind are Manju Warrier, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vijay Yesudas, each having clinched the award five times. Not far behind, with four wins apiece, are Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Sidhique, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Mammootty. Additionally, Kavya Madhavan, Meera Jasmine, Jayasurya, Rafeeq Ahammed, Ranjith, K. J. Yesudas, K. S. Chithra, and Suraj Venjaramoodu have each been honored three times for their remarkable contributions to Malayalam cinema.

Vanitha Film Awards 2024 Date, Time, And Venue

The Vanitha Film Awards for the year 2024 are scheduled to take place on Monday, April 22, starting from 5:30 PM onwards at the Adlux International Convention Center located in Karukutty, Angamaly, Kerala.

Winners Prediction List

Winners are chosen through audience polls based on films released between January 1 and December 31, 2023. Notable contenders include movies such as '2018', RDX: Robert Dony Xavier, Kannur Squad, Romancham, Neru, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Iratta, Neymar, Madhura Manohara Moham, Journey of Love 18+, Voice of Sathyanathan, King of Kotha, Chaaver, Garudan, Falimy, and Kaathal - The Core. Speculation suggests Mammootty is likely to clinch the Best Actor award for his remarkable performances in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Kannur Squad, and Kaathal - The Core. Stay tuned for more updates on the Vanitha Film Awards.