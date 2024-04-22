Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Pranav & Dhyan's Movie To Sustain Momentum

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama with a screenplay penned and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. The musical composition for the film's original songs and score is provided by newcomer Amrit Ramnath. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, "Varshangalkku Shesham" premiered in theatres on April 11, 2024.

The filming of "Varshangalkku Shesham" took place over 40 days, from October to December 2023. The crew visited 50 locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to capture the true spirit of the film. Viswajith Odukkathil managed the cinematography, and Ranjan Abraham handled the film's editing.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

In the 1970s and 1980s, driven by their aspirations for success in the film industry, Venu and Murali departed from Kerala and journeyed to Kodambakkam, Madras. Kodambakkam was recognized as the bustling center of the South Indian film industry during that era.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Varshangalkku Shesham performed well on its first 11 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 28.65 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.05 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.9 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 2.65 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.35 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 1.8 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 22 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 1.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 2.15 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 2.8 Cr rough data

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 28.65 Cr

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast And Crew

The film features Pranav Mohanlal as Murali, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in major roles. The extensive cast includes Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y. G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Unni Raja, Aswath Lal, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal, Nandu Poduval, Harikrishnan, Darshana Sudharshan, Anjali Nair, Sreeram Ramachandran, Krishnachandran, Biju Sopanam, Reshma Sebastian, Fahim Safar, Parvathy R. Krishna, TSR Sreenivasan, A. R. Raja Ganesh, Pollachi Raja, and Visakh Subramaniam, rounding out the ensemble cast.

The film was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Cinematography was managed by Viswajith Odukkathil, while editing was overseen by Ranjan Abraham. Amrit Ramnath composed the musical score. Produced under the Merryland Cinemas banner, Visakh Subramaniam served as the project's producer.