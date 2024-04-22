Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Pranav & Dhyan's Movie To Sustain Momentum

Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Varshangalkku
Shesham" is
a
Malayalam
period
comedy-drama
with
a
screenplay
penned
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
The
film
boasts
a
stellar
cast
that
includes
Pranav
Mohanlal,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan,
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
and
Basil
Joseph.
The
musical
composition
for
the
film's
original
songs
and
score
is
provided
by
newcomer
Amrit
Ramnath.
Produced
and
distributed
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
of
Merryland
Cinemas,
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
premiered
in
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
The
filming
of
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
took
place
over
40
days,
from
October
to
December
2023.
The
crew
visited
50
locations
in
Kerala
and
Tamil
Nadu
to
capture
the
true
spirit
of
the
film.
Viswajith
Odukkathil
managed
the
cinematography,
and
Ranjan
Abraham
handled
the
film's
editing.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Premise
In
the
1970s
and
1980s,
driven
by
their
aspirations
for
success
in
the
film
industry,
Venu
and
Murali
departed
from
Kerala
and
journeyed
to
Kodambakkam,
Madras.
Kodambakkam
was
recognized
as
the
bustling
center
of
the
South
Indian
film
industry
during
that
era.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
12
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Varshangalkku
Shesham
performed
well
on
its
first
11
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
28.65
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.05
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
2.75
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
3.4
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
3.9
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
2.65
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
2.35
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
2.1
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
1.8
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
22
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
1.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
2.15
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
2.8
Cr
rough
data
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
28.65
Cr
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
features
Pranav
Mohanlal
as
Murali,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan
as
Venu,
and
Kalyani
Priyadarshan
in
major
roles.
The
extensive
cast
includes
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
Basil
Joseph,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Shaan
Rahman,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
Y.
G.
Mahendran,
Neeta
Pillai,
Deepak
Parambol,
Bhagath
Manuel,
Unni
Raja,
Aswath
Lal,
Nikhil
Nair,
Arjun
Lal,
Nandu
Poduval,
Harikrishnan,
Darshana
Sudharshan,
Anjali
Nair,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Krishnachandran,
Biju
Sopanam,
Reshma
Sebastian,
Fahim
Safar,
Parvathy
R.
Krishna,
TSR
Sreenivasan,
A.
R.
Raja
Ganesh,
Pollachi
Raja,
and
Visakh
Subramaniam,
rounding
out
the
ensemble
cast.
The
film
was
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
Cinematography
was
managed
by
Viswajith
Odukkathil,
while
editing
was
overseen
by
Ranjan
Abraham.
Amrit
Ramnath
composed
the
musical
score.
Produced
under
the
Merryland
Cinemas
banner,
Visakh
Subramaniam
served
as
the
project's
producer.