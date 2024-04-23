Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Pranav & Dhyan's Movie Sees Declining Trend

Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Varshangalkku
Shesham" is
a
Malayalam
period
comedy-drama
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
The
film
features
an
exceptional
cast,
including
Pranav
Mohanlal,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan,
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
and
Basil
Joseph.
Newcomer
Amrit
Ramnath
provides
the
musical
score
and
original
songs
for
the
film.
Produced
and
distributed
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
of
Merryland
Cinemas,
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
was
released
in
theaters
on
April
11,
2024.
The
production
of
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
spanned
40
days,
from
October
to
December
2023.
The
crew
shot
in
50
locations
across
Kerala
and
Tamil
Nadu
to
authentically
convey
the
essence
of
the
film.
Viswajith
Odukkathil
was
responsible
for
the
cinematography,
while
Ranjan
Abraham
oversaw
the
editing.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Premise
In
the
1970s
and
1980s,
Venu
and
Murali,
motivated
by
their
dreams
of
success
in
the
film
industry,
left
Kerala
and
travelled
to
Kodambakkam,
Madras.
At
the
time,
Kodambakkam
was
known
as
the
vibrant
hub
of
the
South
Indian
film
industry.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
13
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Varshangalkku
Shesham
performed
well
on
its
first
12
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
29.89
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.15
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
2.8
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
3.4
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
3.95
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
2.75
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
2.4
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
2.1
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
1.8
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
22.35
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
1.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
2.15
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
2.7
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
0.99
Cr
rough
data
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
29.89
Cr
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
stars
Pranav
Mohanlal
as
Murali,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan
as
Venu,
and
Kalyani
Priyadarshan
in
key
roles.
The
cast
also
includes
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
Basil
Joseph,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Shaan
Rahman,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
Y.
G.
Mahendran,
Neeta
Pillai,
Deepak
Parambol,
Bhagath
Manuel,
Unni
Raja,
Aswath
Lal,
Nikhil
Nair,
Arjun
Lal,
Nandu
Poduval,
Harikrishnan,
Darshana
Sudharshan,
Anjali
Nair,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Krishnachandran,
Biju
Sopanam,
Reshma
Sebastian,
Fahim
Safar,
Parvathy
R.
Krishna,
TSR
Sreenivasan,
A.
R.
Raja
Ganesh,
Pollachi
Raja,
and
Visakh
Subramaniam,
among
others.
The
film
was
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
Viswajith
Odukkathil
handled
the
cinematography,
and
Ranjan
Abraham
took
care
of
the
editing.
Amrit
Ramnath
composed
the
music
for
the
film.
Produced
under
the
Merryland
Cinemas
banner,
Visakh
Subramaniam
was
the
producer
of
the
project.