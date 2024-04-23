Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Pranav & Dhyan's Movie Sees Declining Trend

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film features an exceptional cast, including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Newcomer Amrit Ramnath provides the musical score and original songs for the film. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, "Varshangalkku Shesham" was released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

The production of "Varshangalkku Shesham" spanned 40 days, from October to December 2023. The crew shot in 50 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu to authentically convey the essence of the film. Viswajith Odukkathil was responsible for the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham oversaw the editing.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

In the 1970s and 1980s, Venu and Murali, motivated by their dreams of success in the film industry, left Kerala and travelled to Kodambakkam, Madras. At the time, Kodambakkam was known as the vibrant hub of the South Indian film industry.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Varshangalkku Shesham performed well on its first 12 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 29.89 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.15 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.8 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.95 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.4 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 1.8 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 22.35 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 1.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 2.15 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 0.99 Cr rough data

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 29.89 Cr

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast And Crew

The film stars Pranav Mohanlal as Murali, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in key roles. The cast also includes Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y. G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Unni Raja, Aswath Lal, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal, Nandu Poduval, Harikrishnan, Darshana Sudharshan, Anjali Nair, Sreeram Ramachandran, Krishnachandran, Biju Sopanam, Reshma Sebastian, Fahim Safar, Parvathy R. Krishna, TSR Sreenivasan, A. R. Raja Ganesh, Pollachi Raja, and Visakh Subramaniam, among others.

The film was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Viswajith Odukkathil handled the cinematography, and Ranjan Abraham took care of the editing. Amrit Ramnath composed the music for the film. Produced under the Merryland Cinemas banner, Visakh Subramaniam was the producer of the project.