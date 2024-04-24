Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction: Pranav & Dhyan's Movie Maintains Momentum

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The movie boasts a stellar cast, including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Amrit Ramnath, a newcomer, composed the film's musical score and original songs. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, the film premiered in theaters on April 11, 2024.

The filming of "Varshangalkku Shesham" took place over 40 days, from October to December 2023. The crew worked in 50 different locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu to capture the film's true essence. Viswajith Odukkathil managed the cinematography, and Ranjan Abraham handled the editing.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

In the 1970s and 1980s, Venu and Murali pursued their aspirations of succeeding in the film industry by leaving Kerala and heading to Kodambakkam, Madras. At that time, Kodambakkam was renowned as the lively center of the South Indian film industry.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aavesham performed well on its first 13 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 49.62 Cr India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 4.75 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.55 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 30.45 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 4.55 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 5.15 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 3 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 2.77 Cr rough data

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 49.62 Cr

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast And Crew

The film features Pranav Mohanlal as Murali, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in key roles. The ensemble cast also includes Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y. G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Unni Raja, Aswath Lal, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal, Nandu Poduval, Harikrishnan, Darshana Sudharshan, Anjali Nair, Sreeram Ramachandran, Krishnachandran, Biju Sopanam, Reshma Sebastian, Fahim Safar, Parvathy R. Krishna, TSR Sreenivasan, A. R. Raja Ganesh, Pollachi Raja, and Visakh Subramaniam, among others.

The film was both written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Cinematography was managed by Viswajith Odukkathil, while Ranjan Abraham oversaw editing. Amrit Ramnath composed the film's music. The project was produced under the Merryland Cinemas banner, with Visakh Subramaniam as the producer.