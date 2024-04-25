Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction: Pranav & Dhyan's Movie Faces Continued Decline

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama penned and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. The musical score and original songs were composed by newcomer Amrit Ramnath. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, the movie debuted in theatres on April 11, 2024.

"Varshangalkku Shesham" was filmed over a period of 40 days, spanning from October to December 2023. The crew shot in 50 different locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu to authentically portray the film's atmosphere. Viswajith Odukkathil was responsible for cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham took charge of editing.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

In the 1970s and 1980s, Venu and Murali left Kerala for Kodambakkam, Madras, to pursue their dreams of making it in the film industry. During that era, Kodambakkam was known as the vibrant hub of the South Indian film scene.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Varshangalkku Shesham performed well on its first 14 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 31.93 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.15 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.8 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.95 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.4 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 1.8 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 22.35 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 1.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 2.15 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 1.15 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 1 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 0.88 Cr rough data

Day 15 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 31.93 Cr

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast And Crew

The film stars Pranav Mohanlal as Murali, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The cast also includes Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y. G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Unni Raja, Aswath Lal, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal, Nandu Poduval, Harikrishnan, Darshana Sudharshan, Anjali Nair, Sreeram Ramachandran, Krishnachandran, Biju Sopanam, Reshma Sebastian, Fahim Safar, Parvathy R. Krishna, TSR Sreenivasan, A. R. Raja Ganesh, Pollachi Raja, and Visakh Subramaniam, among others.

The film was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Viswajith Odukkathil handled the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham was responsible for editing. Amrit Ramnath composed the music for the film. It was produced under the Merryland Cinemas banner, with Visakh Subramaniam as the producer.