Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction: Pranav's Movie Maintains Steady Performance

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. The music and original songs were composed by the up-and-coming Amrit Ramnath. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, the film premiered in theatres on April 11, 2024.

"Varshangalkku Shesham" was shot over a span of 40 days, from October to December 2023. The crew worked in 50 different locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu to create an authentic setting for the film. Viswajith Odukkathil handled the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham was responsible for editing.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

In the 1970s and 1980s, Venu and Murali moved from Kerala to Kodambakkam, Madras, aiming to establish themselves in the film industry. At the time, Kodambakkam was renowned as the lively centre of the South Indian film industry.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Varshangalkku Shesham performed well on its first 15 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 32.9 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.15 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.8 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.95 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.4 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 1.8 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 22.35 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 1.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 2.15 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 1.15 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 1 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 0.88 Cr rough data

Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 0.97 Cr rough data

Week 2 Collection ₹ 10.55 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Friday] ₹ 0.02 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 32.92 Cr

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast And Crew

