Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 18 Prediction: Pranav's Movie Maintains Steady Earnings

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film features a stellar cast, including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Amrit Ramnath, an emerging talent, composed the film's music and original songs. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, the movie opened in theatres on April 11, 2024.

"Varshangalkku Shesham" was filmed over a period of 40 days between October and December 2023. The crew utilised 50 locations throughout Kerala and Tamil Nadu to craft an authentic backdrop for the film. Viswajith Odukkathil managed the cinematography, and editing was done by Ranjan Abraham.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

In the 1970s and 1980s, Venu and Murali relocated from Kerala to Kodambakkam in Madras with the goal of making a name for themselves in the film industry. Kodambakkam was known as the bustling heart of the South Indian film industry at the time.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 18 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Varshangalkku Shesham performed well on its first 17 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 32.9 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.15 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.8 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.95 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.4 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 1.8 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 22.35 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 1.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 2.15 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 1.15 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 1 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 0.9 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 0.95 Cr

Week 2 Collection ₹ 10.55 Cr

Day 18 [3rd Sunday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 32.9 Cr

