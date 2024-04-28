Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 18 Prediction: Pranav's Movie Maintains Steady Earnings

Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Varshangalkku
Shesham" is
a
Malayalam
period
comedy-drama
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
The
film
features
a
stellar
cast,
including
Pranav
Mohanlal,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan,
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
and
Basil
Joseph.
Amrit
Ramnath,
an
emerging
talent,
composed
the
film's
music
and
original
songs.
Produced
and
distributed
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
of
Merryland
Cinemas,
the
movie
opened
in
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
was
filmed
over
a
period
of
40
days
between
October
and
December
2023.
The
crew
utilised
50
locations
throughout
Kerala
and
Tamil
Nadu
to
craft
an
authentic
backdrop
for
the
film.
Viswajith
Odukkathil
managed
the
cinematography,
and
editing
was
done
by
Ranjan
Abraham.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Premise
In
the
1970s
and
1980s,
Venu
and
Murali
relocated
from
Kerala
to
Kodambakkam
in
Madras
with
the
goal
of
making
a
name
for
themselves
in
the
film
industry.
Kodambakkam
was
known
as
the
bustling
heart
of
the
South
Indian
film
industry
at
the
time.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
18
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Varshangalkku
Shesham
performed
well
on
its
first
17
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
32.9
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.15
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
2.8
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
3.4
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
3.95
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
2.75
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
2.4
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
2.1
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
1.8
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
22.35
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
1.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
2.15
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
2.7
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
1.15
Cr
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
1
Cr
Day
14
[2nd
Wednesday]
₹
0.9
Cr
Day
15
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
0.95
Cr
Week
2
Collection
₹
10.55
Cr
Day
18
[3rd
Sunday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
32.9
Cr
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Cast
And
Crew
The
movie
stars
Pranav
Mohanlal
as
Murali
and
Dhyan
Sreenivasan
as
Venu,
with
Kalyani
Priyadarshan
in
key
roles.
The
cast
also
features
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
Basil
Joseph,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Shaan
Rahman,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
Y.
G.
Mahendran,
Neeta
Pillai,
Deepak
Parambol,
Bhagath
Manuel,
Unni
Raja,
Aswath
Lal,
Nikhil
Nair,
Arjun
Lal,
Nandu
Poduval,
Harikrishnan,
Darshana
Sudharshan,
Anjali
Nair,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Krishnachandran,
Biju
Sopanam,
Reshma
Sebastian,
Fahim
Safar,
Parvathy
R.
Krishna,
TSR
Sreenivasan,
A.
R.
Raja
Ganesh,
Pollachi
Raja,
and
Visakh
Subramaniam,
among
others.
The
film
was
both
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
Cinematography
was
led
by
Viswajith
Odukkathil,
while
editing
was
overseen
by
Ranjan
Abraham.
Amrit
Ramnath
created
the
film's
music.
The
production
was
handled
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
through
Merryland
Cinemas.