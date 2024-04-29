Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 19 Prediction: Vineeth's Movie Slows Down In Earnings

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film showcases a talented cast featuring Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. The music and original songs for the movie were composed by emerging musician Amrit Ramnath. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, the movie premiered in theatres on April 11, 2024.

"Varshangalkku Shesham" was shot over 40 days, from October to December 2023. The production team made use of 50 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu to create a genuine setting for the film. Viswajith Odukkathil handled the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham took care of the editing.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

Two young men depart from their hometown to pursue their ambition of making it big in the South Indian film industry of the 1970s and '80s. The narrative centres on their journey and the highs and lows they encounter along the way.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 19 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Varshangalkku Shesham performed well on its first 18 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 32.9 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.15 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.8 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.95 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.4 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 1.8 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 22.35 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 1.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 2.15 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 1.15 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 1 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 0.9 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 0.95 Cr

Week 2 Collection ₹ 10.55 Cr

Day 19 [3rd Monday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 32.9 Cr

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast And Crew

The movie features Pranav Mohanlal as Murali and Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu, with Kalyani Priyadarshan in significant roles. The ensemble cast also includes Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y. G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Unni Raja, Aswath Lal, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal, Nandu Poduval, Harikrishnan, Darshana Sudharshan, Anjali Nair, Sreeram Ramachandran, Krishnachandran, Biju Sopanam, Reshma Sebastian, Fahim Safar, Parvathy R. Krishna, TSR Sreenivasan, A. R. Raja Ganesh, Pollachi Raja, and Visakh Subramaniam, among others.

The film was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Viswajith Odukkathil led the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham managed the editing. Amrit Ramnath composed the movie's music. The production was undertaken by Visakh Subramaniam under the Merryland Cinemas banner.