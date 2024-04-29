Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 19 Prediction: Vineeth's Movie Slows Down In Earnings

Varshangalkku
"Varshangalkku
Shesham" is
a
Malayalam
period
comedy-drama
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
The
film
showcases
a
talented
cast
featuring
Pranav
Mohanlal,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan,
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
and
Basil
Joseph.
The
music
and
original
songs
for
the
movie
were
composed
by
emerging
musician
Amrit
Ramnath.
Produced
and
distributed
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
of
Merryland
Cinemas,
the
movie
premiered
in
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
was
shot
over
40
days,
from
October
to
December
2023.
The
production
team
made
use
of
50
locations
across
Kerala
and
Tamil
Nadu
to
create
a
genuine
setting
for
the
film.
Viswajith
Odukkathil
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Ranjan
Abraham
took
care
of
the
editing.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Premise
Two
young
men
depart
from
their
hometown
to
pursue
their
ambition
of
making
it
big
in
the
South
Indian
film
industry
of
the
1970s
and
'80s.
The
narrative
centres
on
their
journey
and
the
highs
and
lows
they
encounter
along
the
way.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
19
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Varshangalkku
Shesham
performed
well
on
its
first
18
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
32.9
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.15
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
2.8
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
3.4
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
3.95
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
2.75
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
2.4
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
2.1
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
1.8
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
22.35
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
1.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
2.15
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
2.7
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
1.15
Cr
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
1
Cr
Day
14
[2nd
Wednesday]
₹
0.9
Cr
Day
15
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
0.95
Cr
Week
2
Collection
₹
10.55
Cr
Day
19
[3rd
Monday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
32.9
Cr
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Cast
And
Crew
The
movie
features
Pranav
Mohanlal
as
Murali
and
Dhyan
Sreenivasan
as
Venu,
with
Kalyani
Priyadarshan
in
significant
roles.
The
ensemble
cast
also
includes
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
Basil
Joseph,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Shaan
Rahman,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
Y.
G.
Mahendran,
Neeta
Pillai,
Deepak
Parambol,
Bhagath
Manuel,
Unni
Raja,
Aswath
Lal,
Nikhil
Nair,
Arjun
Lal,
Nandu
Poduval,
Harikrishnan,
Darshana
Sudharshan,
Anjali
Nair,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Krishnachandran,
Biju
Sopanam,
Reshma
Sebastian,
Fahim
Safar,
Parvathy
R.
Krishna,
TSR
Sreenivasan,
A.
R.
Raja
Ganesh,
Pollachi
Raja,
and
Visakh
Subramaniam,
among
others.
The
film
was
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
Viswajith
Odukkathil
led
the
cinematography,
while
Ranjan
Abraham
managed
the
editing.
Amrit
Ramnath
composed
the
movie's
music.
The
production
was
undertaken
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
under
the
Merryland
Cinemas
banner.