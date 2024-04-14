Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Pranav And Dhyan's Film Ascends Higher

Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
Varshangalkku
Shesham
is
a
Malayalam-language
period
comedy-drama
film
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
The
film
stars
Pranav
Mohanlal,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan,
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
and
Basil
Joseph.
The
film's
original
songs
and
background
score
were
composed
by
debutant
Amrit
Ramnath.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
was
produced
and
distributed
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
of
Merryland
Cinemas
and
was
released
in
theaters
on
April
11,
2024.
Filming
for
Varshangalkku
Shesham
ran
for
40
days,
from
October
to
December
2023.
The
crew
travelled
across
50
locations
in
Kerala
and
Tamil
Nadu
to
capture
the
movie.
Viswajith
Odukkathil
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Ranjan
Abraham
did
the
editing
of
the
movie.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Premise
In
the
1970s
and
1980s,
fired
by
dreams
of
cinematic
stardom,
two
young
men,
Venu
and
Murali,
set
out
from
their
Kerala
hometown
for
Kodambakkam,
Madras,
the
then
beating
heart
of
the
South
Indian
film
industry.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Varshangalkku
Shesham
performed
well
on
its
first
3
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
9.54
Cr
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.05
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
2.75
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
3.74
Cr
rough
data
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
0.52
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
10.06
Cr
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
stars
Pranav
Mohanlal
as
Murali,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan
as
Venu,
and
Kalyani
Priyadarshan.
The
supporting
cast
includes
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
Basil
Joseph,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Shaan
Rahman,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
Y.
G.
Mahendran,
Neeta
Pillai,
Deepak
Parambol,
Bhagath
Manuel,
Unni
Raja,
Aswath
Lal,
Nikhil
Nair,
Arjun
Lal,
Nandu
Poduval,
Harikrishnan,
Darshana
Sudharshan,
Anjali
Nair,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Krishnachandran,
Biju
Sopanam,
Reshma
Sebastian,
Fahim
Safar,
Parvathy
R.
Krishna,
TSR
Sreenivasan,
A.
R.
Raja
Ganesh,
Pollachi
Raja,
and
Visakh
Subramaniam.
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan
and
produced
by
Visakh
Subramaniam.
The
cinematography
was
handled
by
Viswajith
Odukkathil,
and
the
movie
was
edited
by
Ranjan
Abraham.
The
music
was
composed
by
Amrit
Ramnath.
The
movie
was
produced
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
under
the
banner
of
Merryland
Cinemas.