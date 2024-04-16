Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Pranav & Dhyan's Film Continues Its Momentum

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a period comedy-drama in Malayalam, penned and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The ensemble cast includes Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Debutant Amrit Ramnath composed the film's original songs and background score. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, "Varshangalkku Shesham" hit theaters on April 11, 2024.

The production of "Varshangalkku Shesham" spanned 40 days, stretching from October to December 2023. The crew embarked on a journey across 50 locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to capture the essence of the film. Viswajith Odukkathil took charge of cinematography duties, while Ranjan Abraham oversaw the editing process.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

During the 1970s and 1980s, driven by aspirations of achieving cinematic fame, two young men named Venu and Murali embarked on a journey from their hometown in Kerala to Kodambakkam, Madras. At that time, Kodambakkam was considered the vibrant center of the South Indian film industry.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Varshangalkku Shesham performed well on its first 5 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 15.9 Cr India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.05 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.9 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 2.8 Cr rough data

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 15.9 Cr

