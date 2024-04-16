Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Pranav & Dhyan's Film Continues Its Momentum

Varshangalkku
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Premise
During
the
1970s
and
1980s,
driven
by
aspirations
of
achieving
cinematic
fame,
two
young
men
named
Venu
and
Murali
embarked
on
a
journey
from
their
hometown
in
Kerala
to
Kodambakkam,
Madras.
At
that
time,
Kodambakkam
was
considered
the
vibrant
center
of
the
South
Indian
film
industry.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Varshangalkku
Shesham
performed
well
on
its
first
5
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
15.9
Cr
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.05
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
2.75
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
3.4
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
3.9
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
2.8
Cr
rough
data
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
15.9
Cr
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
features
Pranav
Mohanlal
portraying
Murali,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan
as
Venu,
and
Kalyani
Priyadarshan
in
key
roles.
The
supporting
cast
includes
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
Basil
Joseph,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Shaan
Rahman,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
Y.
G.
Mahendran,
Neeta
Pillai,
Deepak
Parambol,
Bhagath
Manuel,
Unni
Raja,
Aswath
Lal,
Nikhil
Nair,
Arjun
Lal,
Nandu
Poduval,
Harikrishnan,
Darshana
Sudharshan,
Anjali
Nair,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Krishnachandran,
Biju
Sopanam,
Reshma
Sebastian,
Fahim
Safar,
Parvathy
R.
Krishna,
TSR
Sreenivasan,
A.
R.
Raja
Ganesh,
Pollachi
Raja,
and
Visakh
Subramaniam.
The
film
was
both
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
with
production
overseen
by
Visakh
Subramaniam.
Viswajith
Odukkathil
was
responsible
for
the
cinematography,
while
Ranjan
Abraham
took
charge
of
editing.
Amrit
Ramnath
composed
the
music.
Produced
under
the
banner
of
Merryland
Cinemas,
Visakh
Subramaniam
served
as
the
producer.