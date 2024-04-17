Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Pranav And Dhyan's Film Maintains Momentum

Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Varshangalkku
Shesham" is
a
period
comedy-drama
in
Malayalam
with
a
screenplay
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
The
film
boasts
an
ensemble
cast
including
Pranav
Mohanlal,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan,
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
and
Basil
Joseph.
Debutant
Amrit
Ramnath
lends
his
talent
to
the
film's
original
songs
and
background
score.
Produced
and
distributed
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
of
Merryland
Cinemas,
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
graced
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
The
filming
of
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
lasted
for
40
days,
spanning
from
October
to
December
2023.
The
crew
embarked
on
a
journey
across
50
locations
in
Kerala
and
Tamil
Nadu
to
authentically
capture
the
essence
of
the
film.
Viswajith
Odukkathil
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Ranjan
Abraham
did
the
editing
of
the
movie.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Premise
In
the
1970s
and
1980s,
fueled
by
dreams
of
attaining
success
in
the
film
industry,
two
young
men
named
Venu
and
Murali
set
out
from
their
hometown
in
Kerala
to
Kodambakkam,
Madras.
During
that
era,
Kodambakkam
was
renowned
as
the
bustling
hub
of
the
South
Indian
film
industry.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
7
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Varshangalkku
Shesham
performed
well
on
its
first
six
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
17.98
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.05
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
2.75
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
3.4
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
3.9
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
2.65
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
2.23
Cr
rough
data
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
17.98
Cr
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Cast
And
Crew
The
movie
stars
Pranav
Mohanlal
in
the
role
of
Murali,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan
as
Venu,
and
Kalyani
Priyadarshan
in
pivotal
roles.
The
supporting
ensemble
comprises
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
Basil
Joseph,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Shaan
Rahman,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
Y.
G.
Mahendran,
Neeta
Pillai,
Deepak
Parambol,
Bhagath
Manuel,
Unni
Raja,
Aswath
Lal,
Nikhil
Nair,
Arjun
Lal,
Nandu
Poduval,
Harikrishnan,
Darshana
Sudharshan,
Anjali
Nair,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Krishnachandran,
Biju
Sopanam,
Reshma
Sebastian,
Fahim
Safar,
Parvathy
R.
Krishna,
TSR
Sreenivasan,
A.
R.
Raja
Ganesh,
Pollachi
Raja,
and
Visakh
Subramaniam.
Vineeth
Sreenivasan
wrote
and
directed
the
film,
while
Visakh
Subramaniam
supervised
its
production.
Viswajith
Odukkathil
handled
the
cinematography,
and
Ranjan
Abraham
did
the
editing.
Amrit
Ramnath
composed
the
musical
score.
The
film
was
produced
under
the
banner
of
Merryland
Cinemas,
with
Visakh
Subramaniam
serving
as
the
producer.