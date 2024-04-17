Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Pranav And Dhyan's Film Maintains Momentum

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a period comedy-drama in Malayalam with a screenplay written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Debutant Amrit Ramnath lends his talent to the film's original songs and background score. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, "Varshangalkku Shesham" graced theatres on April 11, 2024.

The filming of "Varshangalkku Shesham" lasted for 40 days, spanning from October to December 2023. The crew embarked on a journey across 50 locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to authentically capture the essence of the film. Viswajith Odukkathil handled the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham did the editing of the movie.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

In the 1970s and 1980s, fueled by dreams of attaining success in the film industry, two young men named Venu and Murali set out from their hometown in Kerala to Kodambakkam, Madras. During that era, Kodambakkam was renowned as the bustling hub of the South Indian film industry.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Varshangalkku Shesham performed well on its first six days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 17.98 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.05 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.9 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 2.65 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.23 Cr rough data

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 17.98 Cr

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast And Crew

The movie stars Pranav Mohanlal in the role of Murali, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in pivotal roles. The supporting ensemble comprises Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y. G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Unni Raja, Aswath Lal, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal, Nandu Poduval, Harikrishnan, Darshana Sudharshan, Anjali Nair, Sreeram Ramachandran, Krishnachandran, Biju Sopanam, Reshma Sebastian, Fahim Safar, Parvathy R. Krishna, TSR Sreenivasan, A. R. Raja Ganesh, Pollachi Raja, and Visakh Subramaniam.

Vineeth Sreenivasan wrote and directed the film, while Visakh Subramaniam supervised its production. Amrit Ramnath composed the musical score. The film was produced under the banner of Merryland Cinemas, with Visakh Subramaniam serving as the producer.