Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Pranav And Dhyan's Film Maintains Steady Run

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a period comedy-drama in Malayalam, featuring a screenplay written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film showcases a talented ensemble cast, including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Debutant Amrit Ramnath contributes his musical talent to the film's original songs and background score. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, "Varshangalkku Shesham" premiered in theaters on April 11, 2024.

The production of "Varshangalkku Shesham" extended over a period of 40 days, from October to December 2023. The crew ventured to 50 different locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to capture the true essence of the film. Cinematography was expertly managed by Viswajith Odukkathil, while Ranjan Abraham took charge of editing the movie.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

During the 1970s and 1980s, driven by aspirations of achieving success in the film industry, two young individuals named Venu and Murali embarked on a journey from their native Kerala to Kodambakkam, Madras. At that time, Kodambakkam was widely recognized as the vibrant epicenter of the South Indian film industry.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Varshangalkku Shesham performed well on its first 7 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 20.21 Cr India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.05 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.9 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 2.65 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.35 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 2.11 Cr rough data

Day 8 [1st Thursday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 20.21 Cr

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast And Crew

The film features Pranav Mohanlal portraying Murali, with Dhyan Sreenivasan taking on the role of Venu, and Kalyani Priyadarshan playing significant characters. The supporting cast includes Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y. G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Unni Raja, Aswath Lal, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal, Nandu Poduval, Harikrishnan, Darshana Sudharshan, Anjali Nair, Sreeram Ramachandran, Krishnachandran, Biju Sopanam, Reshma Sebastian, Fahim Safar, Parvathy R. Krishna, TSR Sreenivasan, A. R. Raja Ganesh, Pollachi Raja, and Visakh Subramaniam rounding out the ensemble.

The film was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, overseen in production by Visakh Subramaniam. Cinematography was managed by Viswajith Odukkathil, with editing by Ranjan Abraham. Amrit Ramnath composed the musical score. Produced under the Merryland Cinemas banner, Visakh Subramaniam served as the producer.