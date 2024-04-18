Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Pranav And Dhyan's Film Maintains Steady Run

Varshangalkku
"Varshangalkku
Shesham" is
a
period
comedy-drama
in
Malayalam,
featuring
a
screenplay
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
The
film
showcases
a
talented
ensemble
cast,
including
Pranav
Mohanlal,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan,
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
and
Basil
Joseph.
Debutant
Amrit
Ramnath
contributes
his
musical
talent
to
the
film's
original
songs
and
background
score.
Produced
and
distributed
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
of
Merryland
Cinemas,
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
premiered
in
theaters
on
April
11,
2024.
The
production
of
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
extended
over
a
period
of
40
days,
from
October
to
December
2023.
The
crew
ventured
to
50
different
locations
in
Kerala
and
Tamil
Nadu
to
capture
the
true
essence
of
the
film.
Cinematography
was
expertly
managed
by
Viswajith
Odukkathil,
while
Ranjan
Abraham
took
charge
of
editing
the
movie.
During
the
1970s
and
1980s,
driven
by
aspirations
of
achieving
success
in
the
film
industry,
two
young
individuals
named
Venu
and
Murali
embarked
on
a
journey
from
their
native
Kerala
to
Kodambakkam,
Madras.
At
that
time,
Kodambakkam
was
widely
recognized
as
the
vibrant
epicenter
of
the
South
Indian
film
industry.
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Varshangalkku
Shesham
performed
well
on
its
first
7
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
20.21
Cr
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.05
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
2.75
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
3.4
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
3.9
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
2.65
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
2.35
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
2.11
Cr
rough
data
Day
8
[1st
Thursday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
20.21
Cr
The
film
features
Pranav
Mohanlal
portraying
Murali,
with
Dhyan
Sreenivasan
taking
on
the
role
of
Venu,
and
Kalyani
Priyadarshan
playing
significant
characters.
The
supporting
cast
includes
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
Basil
Joseph,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Shaan
Rahman,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
Y.
G.
Mahendran,
Neeta
Pillai,
Deepak
Parambol,
Bhagath
Manuel,
Unni
Raja,
Aswath
Lal,
Nikhil
Nair,
Arjun
Lal,
Nandu
Poduval,
Harikrishnan,
Darshana
Sudharshan,
Anjali
Nair,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Krishnachandran,
Biju
Sopanam,
Reshma
Sebastian,
Fahim
Safar,
Parvathy
R.
Krishna,
TSR
Sreenivasan,
A.
R.
Raja
Ganesh,
Pollachi
Raja,
and
Visakh
Subramaniam
rounding
out
the
ensemble.
The
film
was
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
overseen
in
production
by
Visakh
Subramaniam.
Cinematography
was
managed
by
Viswajith
Odukkathil,
with
editing
by
Ranjan
Abraham.
Amrit
Ramnath
composed
the
musical
score.
Produced
under
the
Merryland
Cinemas
banner,
Visakh
Subramaniam
served
as
the
producer.