Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Pranav And Dhyan's Film Shows Steady Performance

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama with a screenplay written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film features an impressive cast, including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Newcomer Amrit Ramnath brings his musical expertise to the film's original songs and background score. Produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas, "Varshangalkku Shesham" debuted in theatres on April 11, 2024.

The production of "Varshangalkku Shesham" spanned 40 days, from October to December 2023. The crew travelled to 50 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu to authentically portray the film's essence. Viswajith Odukkathil handled the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham was responsible for editing the film.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

In the 1970s and 1980s, motivated by their dreams of making it big in the film industry, Venu and Murali left their home in Kerala and set out for Kodambakkam, Madras. Kodambakkam was known as the lively hub of the South Indian film industry at that time.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Varshangalkku Shesham performed well on its first 8 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 21.95 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.05 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.9 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 2.65 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.35 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 1.75 Cr rough data

Week 1 Collection ₹ 21.95 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 21.95 Cr

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast And Crew

The film stars Pranav Mohanlal as Murali, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in key roles. The ensemble cast includes Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y. G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Unni Raja, Aswath Lal, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal, Nandu Poduval, Harikrishnan, Darshana Sudharshan, Anjali Nair, Sreeram Ramachandran, Krishnachandran, Biju Sopanam, Reshma Sebastian, Fahim Safar, Parvathy R. Krishna, TSR Sreenivasan, A. R. Raja Ganesh, Pollachi Raja, and Visakh Subramaniam, completing the strong ensemble cast.

