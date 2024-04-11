Varshangalkku Shesham Hit Or Flop: Find Out The Audience Verdict Of Pranav Mohanlal & Dhyan's Movie

Varshangalkku Shesham Hit Or Flop: Varshangalkku Shesham is a Malayalam-language period comedy-drama film written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film stars Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. The film's original songs and background score were composed by debutant Amrit Ramnath. Varshangalkku Shesham was produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas and was released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

Filming for Varshangalkku Shesham ran for 40 days, from October to December 2023. The crew travelled across 50 locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to capture the movie. Viswajith Odukkathil handled the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham did the editing of the movie.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

In the 1970s and 1980s, fired by dreams of cinematic stardom, two young men, Venu and Murali, set out from their Kerala hometown for Kodambakkam, Madras, the then beating heart of the South Indian film industry.

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast And Crew

The film stars Pranav Mohanlal as Murali, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu, and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The supporting cast includes Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y. G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Unni Raja, Aswath Lal, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal, Nandu Poduval, Harikrishnan, Darshana Sudharshan, Anjali Nair, Sreeram Ramachandran, Krishnachandran, Biju Sopanam, Reshma Sebastian, Fahim Safar, Parvathy R. Krishna, TSR Sreenivasan, A. R. Raja Ganesh, Pollachi Raja, and Visakh Subramaniam.

The movie was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and produced by Visakh Subramaniam. The cinematography was handled by Viswajith Odukkathil, and the movie was edited by Ranjan Abraham. The music was composed by Amrit Ramnath. The movie was produced by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas.