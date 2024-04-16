Varshangalkku Shesham Review By Mohanlal: A Heartfelt Reflection On Nostalgia And Life's Journeys

Varshangalkku
Shesham
Review
By
Mohanlal:
Mohanlal
praised
Vineeth
Sreenivasan's
film
'Varshangalkku
Shesham,'
recalling
the
nostalgia
it
evoked.
He
extended
gratitude
to
the
entire
film
crew
for
their
dedication.
Mohanlal
watched
the
movie
with
his
wife,
Suchitra,
and
shared
a
photo
of
their
viewing
experience
along
with
a
handwritten
note
on
social
media.
"Is
there
anyone
who
does
not
look
back
at
life's
journey?
No
matter
how
insignificant,
amidst
the
milestones,
one
can
discern
the
chapters
of
suffering
in
the
distance.
Watching
Vineeth
Sreenivasan's
'Varshangalkku
Shesham,'
I
too
revisited
my
past.
Vineeth
refrains
from
reliving
the
harsh
past
with
equal
intensity.
Instead,
the
film
encapsulates
a
philosophical
smile
that
emerges
after
enduring
life's
trials.
My
heartfelt
thanks
to
all
those
involved
in
the
making
of
this
film.
With
warm
regards,
Mohanlal," penned
the
actor.
'Varshangalkku
Shesham'
hit
theatres
on
April
11
as
a
Vishu
festival
release.
Starring
Pranav
Mohanlal,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan,
and
Nivin
Pauly
in
pivotal
roles,
the
film
garnered
positive
word-of-mouth
reviews
from
its
opening
day,
resulting
in
a
strong
box
office
performance.
Reports
suggest
that
the
film
is
on
track
to
surpass
the
Rs
50
crore
mark
in
earnings
soon.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Cast
And
Crew
The
movie
stars
Pranav
Mohanlal
as
Murali,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan
in
the
role
of
Venu,
and
Kalyani
Priyadarshan
in
pivotal
characters.
Supporting
roles
are
played
by
a
diverse
ensemble
cast,
including
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
Basil
Joseph,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Shaan
Rahman,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
Y.
G.
Mahendran,
Neeta
Pillai,
Deepak
Parambol,
Bhagath
Manuel,
Unni
Raja,
Aswath
Lal,
Nikhil
Nair,
Arjun
Lal,
Nandu
Poduval,
Harikrishnan,
Darshana
Sudharshan,
Anjali
Nair,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Krishnachandran,
Biju
Sopanam,
Reshma
Sebastian,
Fahim
Safar,
Parvathy
R.
Krishna,
TSR
Sreenivasan,
A.
R.
Raja
Ganesh,
Pollachi
Raja,
and
Visakh
Subramaniam.
Vineeth
Sreenivasan
helmed
both
the
writing
and
directing
of
the
film,
while
Visakh
Subramaniam
supervised
production.
Cinematography
duties
were
handled
by
Viswajith
Odukkathil,
with
editing
by
Ranjan
Abraham.
Amrit
Ramnath
composed
the
music
for
the
film.
Produced
under
the
banner
of
Merryland
Cinemas,
Visakh
Subramaniam
also
served
as
the
producer.