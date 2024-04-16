Varshangalkku Shesham Review By Mohanlal: A Heartfelt Reflection On Nostalgia And Life's Journeys

Varshangalkku Shesham Review By Mohanlal: Mohanlal praised Vineeth Sreenivasan's film 'Varshangalkku Shesham,' recalling the nostalgia it evoked. He extended gratitude to the entire film crew for their dedication. Mohanlal watched the movie with his wife, Suchitra, and shared a photo of their viewing experience along with a handwritten note on social media.

"Is there anyone who does not look back at life's journey? No matter how insignificant, amidst the milestones, one can discern the chapters of suffering in the distance. Watching Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Varshangalkku Shesham,' I too revisited my past. Vineeth refrains from reliving the harsh past with equal intensity. Instead, the film encapsulates a philosophical smile that emerges after enduring life's trials. My heartfelt thanks to all those involved in the making of this film. With warm regards, Mohanlal," penned the actor.

'Varshangalkku Shesham' hit theatres on April 11 as a Vishu festival release. Starring Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Nivin Pauly in pivotal roles, the film garnered positive word-of-mouth reviews from its opening day, resulting in a strong box office performance. Reports suggest that the film is on track to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in earnings soon.

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast And Crew

The movie stars Pranav Mohanlal as Murali, Dhyan Sreenivasan in the role of Venu, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in pivotal characters. Supporting roles are played by a diverse ensemble cast, including Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y. G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Unni Raja, Aswath Lal, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal, Nandu Poduval, Harikrishnan, Darshana Sudharshan, Anjali Nair, Sreeram Ramachandran, Krishnachandran, Biju Sopanam, Reshma Sebastian, Fahim Safar, Parvathy R. Krishna, TSR Sreenivasan, A. R. Raja Ganesh, Pollachi Raja, and Visakh Subramaniam.

Vineeth Sreenivasan helmed both the writing and directing of the film, while Visakh Subramaniam supervised production. Cinematography duties were handled by Viswajith Odukkathil, with editing by Ranjan Abraham. Amrit Ramnath composed the music for the film. Produced under the banner of Merryland Cinemas, Visakh Subramaniam also served as the producer.