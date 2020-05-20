    For Quick Alerts
      Ashok Saraf And Wife Nivedita Thank Policemen By Sending 175-180 Plates Of Puri And Aamras

      As the country is struggling to contain the Coronavirus, many celebrities have been supporting frontline workers, including Mumbai Police. The senior police inspector Dayanand Bangar told Mumbai Mirror that on Tuesday (May 19, 2020), in a heart-warming gesture, actor Ashok Saraf and his wife Nivedita sent 175-180 plates of puri and aamras for policemen on duty at Oshiwara police station.

      The actor, who stays in the nearby Lokhandwala Complex, which is in the jurisdiction of Oshiwara police station, told Mirror, "We've always respected policemen but now it has doubled after seeing them work in such tough conditions. Now that mango season is here, we decided to give them a meal of aamras and puri with the help of a local caterer."

      Ashok Saraf And Wife Nivedita Thank Policemen By Sending 175-180 Plates Of Puri And Aamras

      A few constables admitted that they have not been able to enjoy mangoes due to the lockdown. They described the meal as tasty!

      Bollywood celebrities who helped Mumbai Police are - Akshay Kumar (donated Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation and is donating 1000 wrist bands to help early detection of the Coronavirus), Hrithik Roshan (delivered a package of hand sanitisers to police personnel on duty), Farhan Aktar (contributed 1000 PPE kits) and Rohit Shetty (arranged space in eight hotels across the city for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals).

      Also, the Producers Guild of India, through its initiative Mission Suraksha, donated fully-equipped tents and Bollywood stars' vanity vans to police officers on duty, during the Coronavirus pandemic.

