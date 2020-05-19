    For Quick Alerts
      Marathi Playwright Ratnakar Matkari Dies At 81; CM Uddhav Thackeray Mourns The Loss

      By
      |

      Marathi writer-playwright, Ratnakar Matkari breathed his last on May 17, 2020, at the age of 81. Ratnakar was diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus, and was admitted to the City Hospital.

      According to The Hindu, Ratnakar went through a routine health check-up at the Godrej Hospital. However, he was tested positive for COVID-19, and was transferred to the Seven Hills Hospital.

      Marathi Playwright Ratnakar Matkari Dies At 81

      Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted, "We have lost a precious gem from the world of literature. He wrote for children and for grown-ups as well," he wrote, adding, "His immense contribution in various forms such as plays, short stories, novels has enriched the world of Marathi literature."

      Ratnakar is a celebrated playwright in Marathi literature. His first one-act play, Wedi Manase, was aired on All India Radio in 1955, when he was just a teenager. He has over 90 plays to his credit, around 20 of them are children's plays. Aranyak, Dubhang, Lokakatha 78, Ashwamedh, Ghar Tighanche Hawe, Jawai Maaza Bhala, Chaar Diwas Premache, Indira, and Khol Khol Paani are some of his most popular plays.

      He is also credited to have written a number of short stories, essays, and his theatre autobiography Maaze Rangaprayog.

      Ratnakar favoured exploring the suspense thriller genre through his plays and stories. One of his books, Gahire Paani was converted into a television serial.

      Ratnakar's film Investment won the Best Marathi feature film award at the National Film Awards.

      The playwright is survived by his wife Pratibha, son Ganesh, and daughter Supriya Vinod.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
      X