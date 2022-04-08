3 Idiots’ Chatur AKA Omi Vaidya To Direct His First Film In Marathi; Shooting Starts

Omi
Vaidya,
who
is
known
for
his
role
of
Chatur
Ramalingam
aka
Silencer
in
the
film
3
Idiots,
has
started
shooting
for
his
first
directorial
venture,
which
will
be
made
in
Marathi.
Well,
reports
were
stating
that
he
would
be
directing
a
Bollywood
film.
However,
he
rubbished
all
the
rumours
and
announced
his
debut
in
the
Marathi
industry
as
a
director
by
sharing
BTS
pictures
from
the
sets
of
his
untitled
film.
He
told
Times
of
India,
"I
am
in
Pune
shooting
for
a
Marathi
film.
It
will
be
a
really
fun
project,
and
I
am
looking
forward
to
it."
The
film
stars
Vidyadhar
Joshi,
Ila
Bhate
and
Omi
himself.
The
film
also
stars
Abhishek
Deshmukh
and
Parth
Bhalerao
in
pivotal
roles.
Abhishek
Deshmukh
shared
a
couple
of
pictures
from
the
sets
of
the
film
in
Pune.
He
captioned
the
post
as,
"Something
is
cooking!!
#film
#excited
#new
🎬
Thank
you
@omivaidya_official
&
whole
rocking
team!!
तुस्सी
great
हो!."
Let
us
tell
you,
the
untitled
Marathi
film
is
written
by
Omi
Vaidya
and
Amruta
Hardikar.
Talking
about
Omi,
the
actor
has
also
featured
in
films
such
as
Dil
Toh
Baccha
Hai
Ji,
Desi
Boyz,
Players,
Jodi
Breakers,
Blackmail
and
so
on.