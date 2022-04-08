3 Idiots’ Chatur AKA Omi Vaidya To Direct His First Film In Marathi; Shooting Starts

Omi Vaidya, who is known for his role of Chatur Ramalingam aka Silencer in the film 3 Idiots, has started shooting for his first directorial venture, which will be made in Marathi. Well, reports were stating that he would be directing a Bollywood film. However, he rubbished all the rumours and announced his debut in the Marathi industry as a director by sharing BTS pictures from the sets of his untitled film.

He told Times of India, "I am in Pune shooting for a Marathi film. It will be a really fun project, and I am looking forward to it." The film stars Vidyadhar Joshi, Ila Bhate and Omi himself. The film also stars Abhishek Deshmukh and Parth Bhalerao in pivotal roles.

Abhishek Deshmukh shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the film in Pune. He captioned the post as, "Something is cooking!! #film #excited #new 🎬 Thank you @omivaidya_official & whole rocking team!! तुस्सी great हो!."

Let us tell you, the untitled Marathi film is written by Omi Vaidya and Amruta Hardikar. Talking about Omi, the actor has also featured in films such as Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Desi Boyz, Players, Jodi Breakers, Blackmail and so on.