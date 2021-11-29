52nd IFFI: Jitendra Joshi, Angela Molina, Godavari, Win Big!

The 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has finally come to an end with a grand closing ceremony. The finest talents from various countries were awarded the top honours at the IFFI 2021 closing ceremony. The Indian cinema had a proud evening with Marathi actor Jitendra Joshi and his film Godavari bagging the top honours at the ceremony.

Ring Wandering, the Japanese film directed by Masakazu Kaneko won the Golden Peacock award for the Best Film. The award consists of a cash prize of Rs. 40 Lakh, along with the trophy. Czech Director Václav Kadrnka bagged the IFFI 52 Silver Peacock award for Best Director, for the film Saving One Who Is Dead.

Marathi Actor Jitendra Bhikulal Joshi won the Silver Peacock award for Best Actor (Male), for the brilliant portrayal of Late Marathi actor and filmmaker Nishikant Kamat in Godavari. The Silver Peacock award for Best Actor (Female) was bagged by Spanish Actor Angela Molina for her role as Charlotte.

Read the press release here:

Japanese Film 'Ring Wandering', a film which resurrects memories of Tokyo's hidden war-torn past, bags The Golden Peacock at 52nd IFFI

Czech Director Václav Kadrnka bags IFFI 52 Silver Peacock for Best Director for 'Saving One Who Is Dead', a Candle of Hope Amidst the Winter of Despair

Indian and Marathi Actor Jitendra Bhikulal Joshi's brilliant portrayal of Late Marathi actor and filmmaker Nishikant Kamat in 'Godavari' earns him Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male)

Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) goes to Spanish Actor Angela Molina for her role as Charlotte, a performance which captivated all jury members

Marathi Director Nikhil Mahajan's 'Godavari' receives Silver Peacock for Special Jury Award, sharing the award with Brazilian Actress Renata Carvalho for her role in Director Rodrigo de Oliveira's 'The First Fallen'

Russian Director Roman Vasyanov's 'The DORM' receives Special Mention for its impactful narration of the complicated and corrupted society of 1984 USSR

Director Mari Alessandrini's 'Zahorí', which lampoons religion and colonisation and gives respect to the organic indigenous people of Patagonia in an elegant and visually intelligent way, is IFFI 52 Best Debut Feature Film

Spanish film 'The Wealth of the World' by debut Director Simon Farriol receives Special Mention in IFFI 52 Debut Competition Category