 »   »   » A very Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous actress Sagarika Ghatge!

Marathi Mulgi Sagarika Ghatge, is best known for her debut role as Preeti Sabarwal in the Bollywood movie, Chak De! India. The beautiful Sagarika also made her name in Marathi film through a mature love story Premachi Goshta opposite ace actor Atul Kulkarni.

On her birthday, www.marathidhamaal.com wishes this talented actress Sagarika Ghatge to create her own mark in this showbiz Industry and a great year ahead.

Source: Marathidhamaal

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,