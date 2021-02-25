Aadesh Bandekar’s Son Soham To Make His Acting Debut With Nave Lakshya; Deets Inside

Popular Marathi actors Aadesh Bandekar and Suchitra Bandekar's son Soham Bandekar is all set to make his acting debut with Star Pravah's new show Nave Lakshya. For the unversed, Soham has earlier produced popular Marathi shows like Lalit 205 and Almost Sufal Sampoorna. And now, shifting his base from production to acting, the aspiring actor is all set to portray a responsible cop on small-screen.

In an interview with Times of India, Soham Bandekar revealed that he is playing PSI Jay Suvarna Dixit in the show, and has been working hard to give his best. While speaking about the feeling of donning a police uniform in the show, the debutant said, "The contribution of the police department cannot be put in words. Portraying these real heroes is very challenging. After wearing the uniform for a scene, you get a very different vibe. This uniform has such strength that I do not feel tired at all."

Soham also said that he has been working hard on his body over the past year. He is indeed using his fitness to develop his character Jay's personality. Apart from that, his parents have been a great support for him throughout this journey.

Talking about Nave Lakshya, the show also stars Shubhangi Sadavarte, Amit Dolawat, Uday Sabnis, Abhijeet Shwetchandra and many more. The show is indeed a big challenge for Soham Bandekar, and audiences are looking forward to watching him on small screen.

