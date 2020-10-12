    For Quick Alerts
      Aadhar (1979) - A Glance through Old Memories

      By Marathidhamaal
      A high voltage family drama 'Aadhar' was a well-made package of accurate characterization, supported by stunning performances by Raja Paranjape and Anupama in prominent roles.

      Directed by Raja Paranjape, 'Aadhar' was a super hit blockbuster which was produced by G. Chougale and has beautiful songs like Kaahi Tari Tu Bol, Maazya Re Priti Phula and Vaara Sute Sukhacha are so popular that they are rendered even today.

      'Aadhar' still remains a cult film in the history of Marathi cinema and is still fondly remembered and evoked by the audiences.

      Source: Marathidhamaal

