Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte: Arundhati To Leave Deshmukh House; Madhurani Prabhulkar Pens Note On Ongoing Track

Star Pravah's show Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses with its ongoing track. In the upcoming episode, Arundhati played by Madhurani Prabhulkar will be leaving the Deshmukh house after being questioned by her mother-in-law and ex-husband Anirudh (Milind Gawali). For the unversed, her mother-in-law and ex-husband Anirudh questions her character for staying the whole night out with her old friend Ashutosh Kelkar (Omkar Govardhan) for work.

Miffed with their comments, Arundhati decides to leave the Deshmukh house for her pride and self-respect. Notably, her father-in-law, younger son, brother-in-law and daughter-in-law encourage her to leave the house as they care for her self-respect. The entire sequence is being loved by the audience. Interestingly, Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar is also excited about the ongoing plot.

She shared a post on Instagram, in which the actress shared her excitement about the same. In the caption, she stated that women have to answer all the questions from society. Moreover, the actress also said that she would be happy if the women get empowered after seeing this scene. She praised the writers and director of Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte for their amazing execution.

Madhurani captioned the post as, "अरुंधतीच्या आयुष्याला कलाटणी देणारे हे भाग नक्की बघा.. ! आजही स्त्रीला ह्या असल्या प्रश्नांना सामोरं जायला लागतं .... उत्तर द्याव लागतं..... हा एपिसोड बघून एका स्त्री ला जरी बळ मिळालं, एक स्त्री जरी स्वतः साठी उभी राहिली तरी ह्या सीनचं सार्थक झालं असं म्हणता येईल.... Hats off to Namita Vartak Ravindra Karmarkar Mugdha Godbole raju desai And Rajan Shahi sir आणि हा इतका सशक्त आशय आपल्या वाहिनीवरून प्रक्षेपित करणारी वाहिनी @star_pravah star pravah."

Here's Why Madhurani Prabhulkar AKA Arundhati Is Missing From Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Fame Rupali Bhosle On Her Breakup With BF Ankit Magare; Says 'We Are No Longer Together'

Talking about Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, the show also stars Rupali Bhosale, Abhishek Deshmukh, Niranjan Kulkarni, Ila Bhate and others in key roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show is the remake of the Bengali show, Sreemoyee.