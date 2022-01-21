Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Fame Rupali Bhosle On Her Breakup With BF Ankit Magare; Says ‘We Are No Longer Together’

Actress Rupali Bhosle, who is currently seen playing the role of Sanjana Deshmukh in the Star Pravah show, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, recently opened up about her breakup with her longtime boyfriend Ankit Magare. The couple reportedly end their relationship in October 2021. Notably, Rupali and Ankit didn't announce their breakup on social media.

And now, after a few months, Rupali Bhosle finally opened up about her split with Ankit Magare. In conversation with Hindustan Times, Rupali said, "We are no longer together. There is no bad blood. It was amicable, but we haven't officially announced it." While citing the reason behind her breakup, the Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte actress stated, "Work and my family's security is my priority. And if things are not working out, it's better to end it nicely. We shouldn't stretch it out just for a few likes on social media."

The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 fame Rupali Bhosle revealed that she is not it contact with Ankit Magare, but wished to have a cordial relationship with him. The actress said, "I wish him well. I'll be the proudest when he achieves his goals and I'll pick up my phone and call him. But we don't have an unnecessary conversation for now."

For the unversed, Rupali Bhosle recently got recovered from COVID-19 and she is back on the sets of Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte. However, her energy is still low. Due to the infection, she could not be a part of her brother's birthday celebration.

Talking about Rupali Bhosle's career, she has featured in TV shows like Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai, Shejari Shejari Pakke Shejari, Man Udhan Varyache, Tenali Rama and many others. She was earlier married to Milind Shinde. They got divorced in 2012.