 »   »   » Aali Aali Re Aali Guru's 'Mango Dolly' Aali!

Recently, the makers of the upcoming much awaited film'Guru' filled with Style, Action and complete Entertainment unveiled Guru's love interest 'Mango Dolly' in a dazzling and sensational number. The peppy dance number featuring Ankush Chaudhari and Urmila Kanetkar Kothare is a dance track showcasing Guru introducing his lady love Mango dolly. The lyrics of the song penned by Kaustubh Panatand and music composed by Pankaj Padghan are crooned in the voice of Sagar Phadke and Sayali Pankaj.

Young and beautiful actress Urmila Kanitkar aka Guru's Mango Dolly who is known for portraying the quintessential small-town Indian woman onscreen, is all set to come in a never seen before avatar. Urmila seen in an unconventional role, wearing dark red lipstick, with glares on, she looks best as the rowdy girl!

Directed by Sanjay Jadhav, 'Guru' starring handsome Ankush Chaudhari, the film revolves around the life of a young and smart small time conman 'Guru' earning his livelihood by manipulating rich people but is also the king of hearts in his neighborhood. However, one fine day, he happens to witness a murder that changes his life.

The film is all set to release on 22nd January, 2016 in the theatres near you!

Source: Marathidhamaal

